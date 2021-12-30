ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seward Park High School Cheerleading Team Heading To The Nationals

 3 days ago

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – One New York high school cheerleading team has a chance to make history, and they’re not giving up now.

As CBS2’s Leah Mishkin reports, they call their team a sisterhood.

“By your side through ups and downs,” said Grace Ayodele of the Seward Park High School cheerleading team.

The 14 cheerleaders are from the Seward Park High School campus, a public school campus on the Lower East Side.

“They’ve never cheered a day in their life prior to this team except for one,” said head cheerleading coach Giana Quinterno.

They came in with passion and put in the hard work. You can imagine their reaction when they found out they qualified for nationals two weeks ago. It’s the highest level you can go for high school cheerleading. Teams across the country will compete in Orlando in February.

Quinterno says they’re only the second public high school in Manhattan to ever qualify.

“I don’t think there was a dry eye to be found,” Quinterno said.

There’s just one problem: They don’t have the money yet to get there. They need $15,000 for flights, hotel rooms and uniforms.

“That would mean the world to me and I feel like every other girl on this team,” said Cece Seabrooks.

“Cheerleading is our life,” said Jeslynn Cayetano. “It taught us to be a better person and to be role models.”

Their coach says these girls have responsibilities outside of school and cheer – like helping to care for siblings. They get it all done.

“These young people are inspiring. They’re resilient. And when everything in life tells them no, they say yes,” Quinterno said.

They’re New Yorkers. They represent all five boroughs together. And they want a chance to inspire kids from the big stage.

Leah Mishkin contributed to this report.

