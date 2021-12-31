La Crosse gyms will not change safety precautions after New Year’s membership surge

A new year is approaching and with a new year, comes new goals. One of the most common goals is working out.

“At the beginning of the new year we expect and often see a lot of new members join the Y,” Travis Pernsteiner, the Director of Marketing at the YMCA said.

Ben Hanson, a YMCA member says his New Year’s Resolution is to train for a 5k.

“Trying to get on the treadmills here at the Y and trying to be able to practice for that coming up in the spring,” Hanson said.

Hanson was working out at his home at the start of COVID.

“And then I slowly transitioned my way back into the gym,” Hanson said.

But as more people sign up for a membership, the YMCA does not plan on changing their COVID safety guidelines.

“Our wellness center staff are continually wiping down equipment and encouraging people to be distanced from one another,” Pernsteiner said.

Social distancing is not enforced at the YMCA and masks will also remain optional.

“Our staff are required and our members are encouraged,” Pernsteiner said.

Despite Omicron cases surging in Wisconsin, Hanson say he feel safe with the current precautions.

“They always have the sanitizing buckets here at the y which is really nice,” Hanson said.

The YMCA says with its new 24 hour membership option, people who are concerned can come in when there are fewer people.

“And they can choose to come in at off times and lower times when they have more space to themselves,” Pernsteiner said.

The CDC suggest gyms turn off every other equipment to encourage people to social distance.

