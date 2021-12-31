ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday December 30th

By Kris Boone
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

Temperatures across the region topped out in the upper 70s with some mid level clouds moving through the area. A thin level of Altocumulus persisted through the majority of the day, clouds will begin to increase through the overnight hours with lows in the mid 40s.

New Year’s Eve will see increased rain chances for those planning any countdown activities. Temperatures will remain unchanged from what we saw today but scattered showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop during the evening hours as moisture continues to increase from the southwest.

2022, much colder as a strong cold front will begin to push into the state dropping temperatures into the lower 20s with wind chill values in the teens.

Temperatures will slowly climb back up into the 70s by Wednesday next week, before another cold front moves in Thursday to drop the temperatures once again into the mid 50s.

