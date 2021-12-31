ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears great Devin Hester named Hall of Fame finalist

CANTON, Ohio – Devin Hester is within arm’s reach of a gold jacket.

The former Bears return specialist was named one of 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Thursday.

Hester holds the NFL record for punt return touchdowns with 14 and overall kick return touchdowns with 19. The three-time first-team All-Pro made the Pro Bowl four times as a Bear and was named to the 2000’s and 2010’s NFL All-Decade team.

Hester made the cut in his first year of eligibility along with Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson and Cowboys linebacker DeMarcus Ware.

The Class of 2022 will be inducted at NFL Honors on February 10th.

