Former US soccer star Carli Lloyd has faced backlash on Twitter after complaining about the practices of a FedEx delivery driver. The two-time FIFA World Cup winner took to her personal account to air her grievances regarding a recent delivery, in which the courier dropped the boxes off on her uncovered stairs rather than inside the porch of her house. “Ringing in the New Year with soaked packages. Guess the 5 extra steps from our @Fedex driver to place under the covered section of the porch was too hard to endure,” she wrote, before adding the hashtag “#Noonecaresabouttheirjobanymore.”However, several...

FIFA ・ 1 HOUR AGO