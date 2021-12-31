ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

2021 Notebook: Redrawing the conversation about race

By Associated Press
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nEDsq_0dZVZPws00

After 2020 became a year of racial reckoning with the public killing of George Floyd and the protests of injustices against Black people, 2021 offered a follow-up year.

It was a continuation of some familiar story threads with other new ones emerging. Derek Chauvin, the former police officer who killed Floyd, was convicted of murder.

Three men in Georgia were convicted in the killing of Ahmaud Arbury.

A white gunman in Atlanta killed eight people, six of Asian descent.

The movement to identify and reckon with structural racism rolled forward. As one Associated Press reporter puts it, race "is still that constant through-line" to other issues.

Comments / 0

Related
WLKY.com

The Hard Truth About Bias: Strangers participate in social experience to discuss racism in America

WASHINGTON — The summer of 2020 was a watershed moment in America's recent history of reckoning with institutional racism. Sparked by the caught-on-camera murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, millions of people around the country — and around the globe — poured into the streets to protest police brutality and the systematic mistreatment of people of color in the U.S.
ADVOCACY
stardem.com

Will Black people survive the racial reckoning?

Wow, the racial reckoning after George Floyd sure has gotten a lot of black people killed!. According to the FBI, amid the extravaganza of violence following Floyd’s death in 2020, an additional 2,400 black males and 405 black females were killed, compared to 2019. The post-Floyd murder surge of 2020 is, by far, the largest year-to-year increase in homicide in U.S. history.
SOCIETY
Washington Examiner

Unspeakable truths about racial inequality in America

I am a black American intellectual living in an age of persistent racial inequality in my country. As a black man, I feel compelled to represent the interests of “my people.” But that reference is not unambiguous. As an intellectual, I feel that I must seek out the truth and speak such truths as I am given to know. As an American, at this critical moment of “racial reckoning,” I feel that imperative all the more urgently. But, I ask, what are my responsibilities? Do they conflict with one another? I will explore this question tonight.
SOCIETY
TIME

2020 Forced Americans to Confront the Reality of Racism. In 2021, Many Looked Away

On Nov. 24, in the hour after Judge Timothy Walmsley read out the series of mostly guilty verdicts that could send three white men to prison for murdering Ahmaud Arbery, there was a lot happening around the Glynn County, Ga., courthouse where the trial had taken place. So it’s perhaps unsurprising that a quiet but essential moment went largely unnoticed.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Laredo Morning Times

A White teacher taught White students about White privilege. It cost him his job.

KINGSPORT, Tenn. - Matthew Hawn checked his phone to see if the wait was finally over. It had been five months since he was fired for teaching about White privilege at a high school in rural Tennessee. Two months since he had fought to regain his job at an emotional three-day hearing, becoming a symbol of the acrimonious debate over the way race, racism and history should be taught in America's schools.
EDUCATION
michiganchronicle.com

Black America’s Top Headlines In 2021

If you can believe it, we’re making our way to a new year. 2021 is winding down and, it has been a ride –– to say the least. Following the unprecedentedly tumultuous 2020, we all looked ahead to 2021, seeking to leave behind the worst of a global pandemic and incalculable loss in our own homes, neighborhoods, and as a collective.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
The Weekly Challenger

White rage hindering Black progress

The first African Americans to serve in Congress were Republicans elected during the Reconstruction Era. After the 13th and 14th Amendments granted freedom and citizenship to enslaved people, freedmen gained political representation in the Southern United States for the first time. In response to the growing numbers of Black statesmen and politicians, White Democrats turned to violence and intimidation to regain their political power.
SOCIETY
wrtv.com

'America's most racist town' works to erase stains of hatred

A man kneels next to Sullivan’s Pharmacy in Harrison, Arkansas’ downtown business district. In his right hand, he has a painting easel as he uses his left hand to carefully paint the word “Tunica” between two bricks on the side of the building. The man paints...
HARRISON, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Atlanta#Police#Threads#Racism#Asian#Associated Press
psychologytoday.com

How Black Women Are Recognizing and Calling Out Colorism

Early on, Black girls recognize that others evaluate their bodies, and they may internalize the messages they receive about physical appearance. Research suggests that peers assign personality and behavioral traits to skin tone, such as being loud, obnoxious, or conceited. Black girls can reject the colorist messages they receive from...
SOCIETY
mycolumbuspower.com

Oklahoma Republican Wants To Ban Teaching White People Were Oppressors And Black People Were Victims Of Slavery

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. We really didn’t need any more proof that the Republican war on Critical Race Theory is really a war aimed at coddling white fragility and preserving white conservatives’ false image of what America is and was—but, boooooy, Republican legislators keep proving it anyway.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy