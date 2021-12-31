ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

All About (Well, Mostly About) Mac Jones | The MMQB NFL Podcast

By Gary Gramling
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GXFOs_0dZVZOJN00

Last spring he was the most polarizing quarterback in the NFL draft, a prolific collegiate passer who lacked the dynamic athleticism we’ve come to expect from this generation of QBs. But now, 15 games into this season and his NFL career—and even after back-to-back disappointing outings—Mac Jones is the Offensive Rookie of the Year frontrunner and objectively outperforming every other quarterback drafted last spring.

So… what does that mean? Jenny, Conor and Gary discuss Jones’s skillset—his strengths, his limitations and why, to this point, he can overcome those limitations—whether or not it will lead NFL teams to try to find similar quarterbacks in upcoming drafts, and why there’s more risk in identifying and drafting “the next Mac Jones” than you might think.

Have a question for the show? Email themmqb@gmail.com or tweet at @GGramling_SI, @JennyVrentas or @ConorOrr.

Listen to The MMQB NFL Podcast

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Patriots Rumors: Several ‘Floored’ By This Thoughtful Act From Mac Jones

FOXBORO, Mass. — Mac Jones pulled out all the stops for the holiday season. Ted Karras wasn’t joking when he said the rookie quarterback provided Patriots offensive linemen with “a big haul” of presents. While a Bitcoin was the highlight of the bundle, Jones also gifted the big fellas athletic shoes, a Yeti cooler, Keurig supplies and other items, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.
NFL
NBC Sports

Watch Patriots QB Mac Jones bust out hilarious dance move after TD pass

The New England Patriots were firing on all cylinders during Sunday's Week 17 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium, and that includes rookie quarterback Mac Jones. Jones completed 22 of 30 pass attempts for 227 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions as the Patriots cruised to a...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mac Jones' holiday gifts to his offensive linemen left the Patriots very impressed

Mac Jones appears to be an over-gifter, one of those people who get so anxious about the holiday season that they go overboard on spreading cheer. Jones, who was worried he wouldn’t be generous enough when putting together a holiday gift basket for his offensive line, did just fine. The New England Patriots quarterback gifted some Bitcoin, athletic shoes, a Yeti cooler, Keurig supplies and other items, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
tdalabamamag.com

The NFL world reacts to Mac Jones’ performance against the Jaguars

After a lackluster past two games, Mac Jones and the New England Patriots got back on track Sunday afternoon with a convincing 50-10 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jones who had turnover issues in the team’s previous two losses, bounced back with a three-touchdown performance as the Patriots secured its 10th win of the season.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Mmqb#American Football#Ggramling Si#Conororr
The Spun

Bruce Arians Reveals What Really Happened With Antonio Brown

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has shared some details on what he says happened with Antonio Brown on Sunday. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Buccaneers, said that he attempted to put the wide receiver back into the game, but he refused. FOX’s Jay Glazer shared what...
NFL
The Spun

Report: Where Antonio Brown Went After He Left Stadium

Antonio Brown is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Sunday, the Bucs wide receiver left the field in an apparent temper tantrum. Brown was reportedly benched by head coach Bruce Arians. Following the benching, Brown took off his uniform and pads and ran off the field.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Michigan, Jim Harbaugh blasted by media after blowout loss to Georgia in College Football Playoff

Third-ranked Georgia dominated Friday night's College Football Playoff semifinal from start to finish against Jim Harbaugh and Michigan, humiliating the Wolverines, 34-11, in the Orange Bowl to advance to next month's national championship game. For Harbaugh, it was a brutal end to a stellar season and brought out some of the same jeers that followed him throughout his tenure with the Wolverines prior to a campaign that featured wins over Ohio State and Iowa for a Big Ten title.
GEORGIA STATE
Sports Illustrated

Sideline Video Shows Alternate Angle of Antonio Brown Incident Not Seen on Broadcast

A sideline video shot from the stands has gone viral for showing Antonio Brown in the moments before his on-field outburst Sunday. The video shows Buccaneers teammates O.J. Howard and Mike Evans appearing to try to calm Brown before the receiver removed his pads and threw them to the bench. The footage then follows Brown as he throws his undershirt and gloves into the stands before he jogs into the tunnel.
NFL
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Tom Brady, Antonio Brown

The NFL world is going pretty crazy over what happened with Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown on Sunday. On Sunday, Brown appeared to quit the Buccaneers-Jets game in the middle of the contest. Brown ripped his pads off and exited the field in a truly bizarre scene at...
NFL
AllLions

Look: Peach Bowl Brawl Video Is Going Viral

The Peach Bowl takes place annually in Atlanta, Ga. It has been a staple on the bowl calendar since 1968. Beginning in 1997, the Peach Bowl has been sponsored by Chick-fil-A, and is officially known as the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. On Thursday evening, the Michigan State Spartans defeated the Pittsburgh...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

32K+
Followers
24K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy