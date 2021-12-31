Mavericks newcomer Isaiah Thomas enters COVID-19 protocol

Veteran guard Isaiah Thomas was placed into COVID-19 protocol on Thursday, one day after making his debut with the Dallas Mavericks.

The addition of Thomas raises the number of Dallas players in the protocol to eight.

Star guard Luka Doncic will miss his 10th straight game when the Mavericks visit the Sacramento Kings on Friday. Doncic missed five games with an ankle injury and will be missing his fifth due to being in the COVID-19 protocols.

Thomas was signed to a 10-day contract with Doncic and fellow guards Tim Hardaway Jr. and Trey Burke all in the protocol.

Thomas scored six points in 13 minutes on Wednesday when the Mavericks dropped a 95-94 decision to the Kings in the first of back-to-back contests in Sacramento.

Dallas is the ninth team for the 32-year-old Thomas, who was a two-time All-Star for the Boston Celtics before a serious hip injury during the 2017 playoffs curtailed his effectiveness.

The other Mavericks in the protocol are Maxi Kleber, Brandon Knight, Boban Marjanovic and JaQuori McLaughlin.

–Field Level Media

