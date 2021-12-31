ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

USA TODAY Sports' Week 17 NFL picks: Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals among teams eyeing playoff prizes

By Nate Davis, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EV3am_0dZVZLfC00

The penultimate weekend of the NFL's 2021 regular season promises to be a significant one. Home-field advantage and the first-round bye remain up for grabs in both conferences as do eight playoff spots, six in the AFC.

Seven teams can sew up spots Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles potentially filling out the NFC dance card if they win (or tie) and get sufficient help. The Los Angeles Rams can lock down the NFC West title, and the NFC North champion Green Bay Packers have a shot at securing a No. 1 seed.

But perhaps no game has more significant ramifications in Week 17 than the Chiefs' visit to Cincinnati. The Bengals can wrap up the AFC North with a victory. Kansas City can ensure all of its playoff games will be at Arrowhead Stadium with a win (or tie) coupled with a loss by the Tennessee Titans, who seek the AFC South crown.

JARRETT BELL: Remembering John Madden the NFL icon, broadcaster, hotel owner and friend

POWER RANKINGS: Cincinnati Bengals rise to Top 10, Indianapolis Colts climb into Top 5

TIPICO SPORTSBOOK DAILY TICKET: Make your free Week 17 picks!

A Sunday slate chock full with 15 games could be momentous.

( Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook )

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: USA TODAY Sports' Week 17 NFL picks: Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals among teams eyeing playoff prizes

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Chiefs Announced Crushing Injury News After Sunday’s Loss

The Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Cincinnati Bengals on a last-second field goal on Sunday afternoon, as Zac Taylor’s team clinched the AFC North. It was a tough day all around for Andy Reid’s team. Following the game, head coach Andy Reid announced some pretty crushing injury...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany Matthews

Is Patrick Mahomes married? Not just yet, but the Kansas City Chiefs star is engaged to Brittany Matthews, and they’ve set a date. While it’s not slotted for an exact one, 2022 is the planned year the Patrick Mahomes-Brittany Matthews relationship becomes legal. Patrick Mahomes is one of...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Chiefs staffer catches on fire on sideline during game vs. Bengals

As it gets colder around the country, NFL teams that play outdoors are making sure their players and staffers can stay warm on the sidelines. That means bringing some industrial-grade space heaters to the sidelines. Naturally, you don’t want to stand too close to one of those machines, and that’s...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#American Football#Afc#The Los Angeles Rams#Nfc North#The Afc North#Indianapolis Colts#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports
The Spun

Watch: Chiefs Sideline Had Unfortunate Accident On Sunday

We knew the Kansas City Chiefs were hot coming into today’s game, but one unlucky member of the team literally caught fire on the sideline today. It’s a cold afternoon in Cincinnati, so the Chiefs have heaters stationed near their benches to keep warm. Apparently, one coach got too close to one of them for his own good.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Significant Chiefs Injury News

The Chiefs may be down one of their best offensive linemen for Sunday’s game against the Bengals. Orlando Brown Jr. suffered a quad injury during warmups and is now questionable to play. It looks like that’s already made a bit of a difference as the Chiefs went three &...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Has Bold Comment About QB Joe Burrow

Domonique Foxworth is super high on Joe Burrow and how could anyone not be?. Burrow is having an outstanding season with the Bengals after tearing his ACL last season. He currently has 4,165 yards through the air with 30 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He’s coming off his best game of...
NFL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

334K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy