More than 180 citations issued during I-29 patrol

By Laila Freeman
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Multiple Siouxland law enforcement agencies patrolled Interstate 29 for 8 hours on Wednesday.

From 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., officers working with Iowa State Patrol, Sergeant Bluff Police Department, Sioux City Police Department, and the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office were keeping an eye out on I-29 for violations. During this time, a total of 135 vehicles were pulled over for a traffic stop.

Reports showed 54 traffic stops were for speeding, while 187 citations and 146 warnings were issued.

Officers also made some arrests. One person was arrested for an outstanding warrant. Others were arrested for methamphetamine and marijuana.

Police said no one they pulled over was drunk or high, so that was a highlight of their evening.

