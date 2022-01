Cryptocurrencies, which ended a roller-coaster year on a meek note, are continuing to see lackluster sentiment in the first trading session of 2022. Although most cryptocurrencies notched up noteworthy gains for 2021, the ride was extremely bumpy. The volatility stemmed from China's crackdown on crypto mining and trading, and the reemergence of the COVID-19 driven by the omicron variant.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO