Previous Halo games have always served as a single-player experience for me. While I did attempt to get into it in the previous title Halo: Guardians, There were way too many other MMO games at that time that had my attention. After a bit of a dry spell this year, I jumped into Halo Infinite multiplayer beta, ready to see what 343 Industries had to offer. While we are being flooded with shooters that encourage online play, an old game crying to get people’s attention needs to be great to stand out from the crowd. Fortunately, Halo Infinite multiplayer knocks this out of the park with its 4v4 and 12 v 12 firefights.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO