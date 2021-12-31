ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wild Terra 2 is working on new pets, a quest board, and a continent expansion

By Eliot Lefebvre
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo here’s the thing about having a small team developing an MMO: It can really make small events lead to production functionally stopping for a bit. Case in point, as the latest development dispatch from Wild...

Nintendo Enthusiast

Dragon Quest X Offline will have an original episode and a new character

Square Enix has revealed that Dragon Quest X Offline, the cute offline version of Dragon Quest X Online, will feature an original episode and a brand new ogre girl character named Garmy not seen in the MMORPG. The original episode, exclusive to the Offline game, takes place in the past...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Dragon Quest X Offline details Eltona continent, Rakkaran island

Square Enix has released new information and screenshots for Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Offline introducing the continent of Eltona and island of Rakkaran. For this update, we will introduce Eltona, one of the continents of Astoltia, covering its topography, governing race (Elves), and the characters you will encounter.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Neowiz will transfer service and development of Bless Unleashed PC over to Valofe on January 26

It appears that publisher and developer Neowiz is going to be passing the Bless Unleashed PC torch. The studio announced on the game’s Steam page that transfer of the game’s service would be handed over to Valofe starting on Wednesday, January 26th. Steam players won’t see too much change once the game changes hands, but the official site will wipe its membership data on January 24th, and customer support on the official website will end on the same date. Furthermore, the game’s official Twitter account has already changed its name.
VIDEO GAMES
#Pets#Continent#Mmo#Wild Terra 2#Quest Board
massivelyop.com

MMO Year in Review: Blackwood, New Genesis, and Burning Crusade (June 2021)

June was a packed month for MMOs as the summer deluge of releases was just getting started. We were treated to the launch of Elder Scrolls Online’s Blackwood chapter, mobile releases for Albion Online and RuneScape, and Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis. Plus we got our hands on Elite Dangerous’ Odyssey and witnessed the shaky launch of World of Warcraft’s Chains of Domination, which didn’t quite recreate the mood of WoW Classic’s earlier Burning Crusade launch.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

The Stream Team: Deepice differences in this year’s EverQuest II Frostfell

Frostfell is different this year! The questline starting off EQII’s major holiday event for the past few years is gone! What has taken its place? Massively OP’s MJ has always loved Frostfell, and she’s eager to see the new changes. Join us live at 3:00 p.m. to grab gifts from Santa Glug and check out the Deepice differences.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Massively OP’s 2021 Awards: MMO with the Stormiest Future

Welcome back to Massively Overpowered’s formal end-of-the-year awards!. Today’s award is for the MMO (or Studio) with the Stormiest Future, which was awarded to Camelot Unchained last year. Years ago, we called this award “Most Likely to Fail” and “Most Likely to Flop,” but we’ve since changed the name and expand it beyond just individual games to studios and ideas as well as fringe and unlaunched games. It represents something we’re worried about for one reason or another: Maybe we think the game or studios will sunset or struggle or simply fail live up to insane hype. And no, we don’t actually want anything to have a stormy future! Don’t forget to cast your own vote in the just-for-fun reader poll at the very end.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

The Daily Grind: Do server merges make you worried or happy for an MMO?

All right, let’s start with what seems to be a pretty clear statement: The easier it is for people to play together and not have to deal with arcane nonsense about figuring out what server everyone is on to see if you even can play together in an MMO, the better. Some games make this easy, some don’t. But a lot of games still have individual servers, and therein lies the dreaded server merge, where existing servers are mashed together to form one bigger server. This is a good thing, as it means more people can play together!
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Camelot Unchained details new resource node features, terrain updates, and the Viking home island

The year is closing out for Camelot Unchained is closing out with the promise of progress on the RvR sandbox. The month of December’s regular dev update and Top Ten-ish post offers a rundown of updates made recently, specifically with regards to combat animations, resource node design, stat and trait adjustments, and the inclusion of falloff damage for archers among other updates.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Wisdom of Nym: Thoughts on the first wing of Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker’s Pandæmonium

All right, I realize this is the sort of thing that’s going to bother very few people, but it bothers me that Final Fantasy XIV decided to name this particular raid series Pandæmonium. Specifically that. It’s not “Pandemonium” or “Pandaemonium”; it’s Pandæmonium, and that’s going to be an absolute bear to type over the next several patches. Just one of those little things that bothers me specifically because of my ridiculous occupation because it means that getting the name of the thing right is going to be much more annoying.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Choose My Adventure: All the MMOs you made us play in 2021

It’s been quite a year of Choose My Adventure columns, hasn’t it? We did a pretty good random skip around of different games, in my opinion, and as is tradition around here, we’re taking a look back at all of the games that we visited over the course of the past year.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Final Fantasy XIV prepares Heavensturn for January 5

It’s almost time for a new year to arrive in Final Fantasy XIV (also, the real world) once again. The key difference is that while the new year starts at January 1st for all of us here in the aforementioned real world, players in FFXIV will need to wait until January 5th to kick off the game’s Heavensturn event once more. And can you guess what this year’s main event reward is going to be? If you said “themed animal kabuto,” you have been paying attention over the past decade!
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Massively OP’s 2021 Awards: MMO Expansion of the Year

Welcome back to Massively Overpowered’s formal end-of-the-year awards!. Today’s award is for the MMO Expansion or Update of the Year, which was awarded to World of Warcraft’s Shadowlands last year. Every major update and expansion to an MMORPG was eligible for this award, as long as it launched in this calendar year. Don’t forget to cast your own vote in the just-for-fun reader poll at the very end!
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Pantheon’s dev roundtable goes into the ‘art of combat’

If the meat-and-potatoes of MMO combat is what brings you the joy in gaming, then you’re going to want to dine on an hour of Pantheon devs talking about how fighting systems will work in this upcoming title. Creative Director Chris Perkins and Associate Game Designer Adam Mostel spent...
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

KingsIsle confirms new Pirate101 content for 2022 is in the works, looks back at 2021 design goals for Wizard101

Before launching into this story, let’s put out a quick review. At the beginning of this year, players of Pirate101 started up a “flood the servers” community initiative in order to beseech developer KingsIsle to keep the game updated on a more regular basis. Following a Gamigo buyout shortly afterward, there were early rumblings that Pirate101 might see new content after all. Fast-forward to July, when the MMO got its first new injection of content after some time in maintenance mode, but things have otherwise been quiet save for an investor report’s promise that Pirate101 would make its way to European players.
VIDEO GAMES

