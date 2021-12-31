Wild Terra 2 is working on new pets, a quest board, and a continent expansion

Welcome back to Massively Overpowered’s formal end-of-the-year awards!. Today’s award is for the MMO (or Studio) with the Stormiest Future, which was awarded to Camelot Unchained last year. Years ago, we called this award “Most Likely to Fail” and “Most Likely to Flop,” but we’ve since changed the name and expand it beyond just individual games to studios and ideas as well as fringe and unlaunched games. It represents something we’re worried about for one reason or another: Maybe we think the game or studios will sunset or struggle or simply fail live up to insane hype. And no, we don’t actually want anything to have a stormy future! Don’t forget to cast your own vote in the just-for-fun reader poll at the very end.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO