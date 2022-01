BOSTON (CBS) — The city of Boston will require proof of COVID vaccination for certain indoor spaces, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced Monday. The B-Together initiative requires proof of vaccination for indoor dining, indoor fitness venues, and indoor entertainment, recreational, and event venues. This will go into effect on January 15. Patrons and workers will first need to show proof of at least one vaccine shot. On February 15, proof of a second shot will then be required. Verification can be done by showing a vaccine card, a digital picture of a vaccine card, a picture of any official immunization record, a city-designated...

