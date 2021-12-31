ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kuskokwim Delta by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-30 15:30:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-31 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Kuskokwim Delta WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bartow, Cherokee, Haralson, Paulding, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Bartow; Cherokee; Haralson; Paulding; Polk WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Wintry Mix leading to light snow accumulations possible. Up to one half inch of snow accumulations possible. * WHERE...Bartow, Cherokee, Polk, Paulding and Haralson Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Brunswick, Charles City, Dinwiddie by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Virginia or Maryland, please call 5 1 1. For the latest road information in North Carolina, go to http://DriveNC.gov. Target Area: Brunswick; Charles City; Dinwiddie; Eastern Chesterfield (Including Col. Heights); Greensville; Lunenburg; Mecklenburg; Prince George; Sussex WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast Virginia. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 4 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Albemarle, Augusta, Greene, Northern Virginia Blue Ridge by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Albemarle; Augusta; Greene; Northern Virginia Blue Ridge; Orange WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, up to 7 inches across the higher terrain. * WHERE...Augusta, Albemarle, Greene and Orange Counties, and Northern Virginia Blue Ridge. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Weather Advisory
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Carroll, Cecil, Frederick, Northern Baltimore by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Carroll; Cecil; Frederick; Northern Baltimore; Northwest Harford; Southeast Harford WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northern Maryland, northwest Virginia and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-04 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades; South Central Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Blowing and drifting snow is likely to lead to blizzard conditions with white-out conditions possible, at times, in areas exposed to winds from the south through west. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 24 inches in most areas, with 5 to 10 inches expected on Siskiyou Summit. Wind gusts 55 to 75 mph are likely in areas exposed to high winds, especially along ridges and passes above 5000 foot elevations. * WHERE...All areas including Interstate 5 at Siskiyou Summit, Highway 66 between Ashland and Keno, Highway 140 near Lake of the Woods, and all roads in the Crater Lake, Diamond Lake, and Willamette Pass areas. * WHEN...From 4 AM Monday to 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is expected late Monday morning through early Monday evening when snowfall rates are likely to exceed 1 inch per hour. Snowfall rates in the Crater and Diamond Lake areas could exceed 3 inches per hour Monday afternoon making travel extremely difficult to impossible. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-03 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Ochoco-John Day Highlands; Wallowa County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. Some areas could see gusts above 70 mph. * WHERE...In Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. In Oregon, Ochoco-John Day Highlands, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Wallowa County. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...These strong winds may cause significant blowing snow from dry powdery snow that is currently on the ground. This may result in significant reductions in visibility... especially over mountain passes and open terrain. Travelers are urged to use caution.
CROOK COUNTY, OR
98online.com

Weather: Winter storm warning issued for parts of Maryland

After temperatures in the 60s on Sunday, Maryland is set to get the first measurable snow since Feb. 22, 2021. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Baltimore’s southern suburbs and a Winter Storm Watch for Baltimore and points north. FULL FORECAST | HOURLY TRACK...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use extra caution while driving. The latest road conditions for your state can be obtained by dialing 5 1 1. Target Area: New Castle WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Parts of central and southwestern New Jersey, far southeastern Pennsylvania and northern Delaware. * WHEN...From 4:00 AM until 4:00 PM Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lumpkin, White by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Lumpkin; White WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy wet snow expected with total snow accumulations of one to three inches forecast with locally higher amounts possible, especially in areas 2000ft above sea level. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Lumpkin and White Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight until 9 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
LUMPKIN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Montgomery, Telfair, Toombs, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 20:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EST for central and southeastern Georgia. Target Area: Montgomery; Telfair; Toombs; Wheeler A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Toombs, Telfair, southern Wheeler and southern Montgomery Counties through 815 PM EST At 741 PM EST, a strong thunderstorm was over Lumber City, or near Hazlehurst, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...40 mph wind and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include McRae, Lumber City, Milan, Uvalda, Scotland, Santa Claus, Alston, Jacksonville, Towns, Ohoopee, Horse Creek Wma, New Branch, Spring Hill, McNatt Falls, South Thompson, English Eddy, China Hill, Cedar Crossing, Johnson Corner and Jordan. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Alleghany, Bath, Bland, Carroll, Craig, Floyd, Giles, Grayson by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 03:34:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please report snow accumulations via email at rnk.skywarn@noaa.gov or by calling the National Weather Service toll free at...1...866...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Leave a message with your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You can also post your report to National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Alleghany; Bath; Bland; Carroll; Craig; Floyd; Giles; Grayson; Montgomery; Pulaski; Smyth; Tazewell; Wythe WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, locally higher along the ridges. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Virginia, northwest North Carolina and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...Until noon EST today. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The gusty winds and wet snow could cause limbs to snap, especially along the higher elevations. This could result in scattered power outages. Any melted or wet snow on untreated roads and sidewalks will refreeze after sunset Monday night.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Camden, Eastern Monmouth, Gloucester, Northwestern Burlington by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use extra caution while driving. The latest road conditions for your state can be obtained by dialing 5 1 1. Target Area: Camden; Eastern Monmouth; Gloucester; Northwestern Burlington; Salem; Western Monmouth WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Parts of central and southwestern New Jersey, far southeastern Pennsylvania and northern Delaware. * WHEN...From 4:00 AM until 4:00 PM Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Camden, Gloucester, Salem by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Camden; Gloucester; Salem WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Salem, Gloucester and Camden. In Delaware, New Castle. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact travel through much of the day today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A sharp northwest to southeast cutoff in snowfall amounts is possible across this portion of the warned area.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jackson, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 14:15:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 21:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jackson; Washington THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR JACKSON...NORTHEASTERN BAY NORTHWESTERN CALHOUN AND EASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES IN THE PANHANDLE OF FLORIDA WILL EXPIRE AT 330 PM CST The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CST for southeastern Alabama...the Panhandle of Florida...and southwestern Georgia. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Tallahassee.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Attala, Carroll, Choctaw, Clay, Grenada, Lowndes, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 16:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-03 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Mississippi can be obtained by visiting mdottraffic.com. Target Area: Attala; Carroll; Choctaw; Clay; Grenada; Lowndes; Montgomery; Noxubee; Oktibbeha; Webster; Winston WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Brief wintry mix of precipitation, turning to mostly snow. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Attala, Carroll, Choctaw, Clay, Grenada, Lowndes, Montgomery, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Webster, and Winston counties in Mississippi. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clay, Floyd, Knott, Knox, Leslie, Martin, Perry, Whitley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 23:57:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Clay; Floyd; Knott; Knox; Leslie; Martin; Perry; Whitley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Much of southeast Kentucky. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 8 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions overnight and into early Monday morning, particularly for elevations above 1500 feet. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The snow could come down heavy for a time as rain transitions over to snow making for a quick accumulation of wet and sticky snow.
CLAY COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy