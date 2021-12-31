ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study finds heavy metal in spices

By Mercedes Martinez
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new report shows damaging chemicals in kitchen spices. (KYMA, KECY/ CBS) - In this CBS consumer...

cbslocal.com

Study Finds Some Spices May Contain More Than Meets The Eye

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Most of us shake spices on our food and add them to our recipes without much thought. But Consumer Reports found there could be problems with some of them. “Of all the spices that we investigated, one-third of them had concerning levels of heavy metals: lead,...
earth.com

What makes some heavy metals safe to eat?

Today’s Video of the Day from the American Chemical Society explores the question of why ingesting some heavy metals could potentially kill you, while others are perfectly safe to eat. In fact, some heavy metals are even good for you. It is important to consider that when it comes...
IFLScience

Why Can You Eat Gold But Not Lead When They're Both Heavy Metals?

When lead was discovered in the Flint water supply it made headlines worldwide, reflecting the devastating consequences its consumption can have. Although lead is among the most common heavy metal pollutants, it's far from the only one. Many heavy metals have devastating effects, even in tiny quantities. Other heavy metals, however, are harmless to eat, while still others are necessary for human life.
dallassun.com

Study finds exposure to toxic metals may lead to clogged arteries

Washington [US], December 27 (ANI): A research has found that environmental exposure to low levels of the toxic metals arsenic, cadmium and titanium appears to increase the risk of plaque buildup in arteries in the neck, heart and legs. The study has been published in the 'Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis and Vascular...
Daily Mail

Meet Earth's first GIANT! Huge reptile with a 6.5ft skull, a 56ft-long body and a weight of 40 TONNES roamed the ocean of what is now Nevada 246 million years ago

A giant reptile with a 56-feet-long body that weighed in at a whopping 40 tonnes prowled the ocean of what is now Nevada some 246 million years ago. The creature — 'Cymbospondylus youngorum' — may have been Earth's first giant creature, palaeontologists led from the Universities of Bonn have reported.
BGR.com

Scientists discovered a terrifying bug with 1,300 legs and it’ll haunt your dreams

Scientists have discovered the first “true” millipede and it looks like it was pulled straight from the horror dimension. Eumillipes Persephone is an eyeless millipede that has over 1,000 legs across its long body. Virginia Tech researchers found E. Persephone in the depths of Australia’s underground. Scientists say it’s the first super-elongated millipede from the country. It’s also the newest record holder for the animal with the greatest number of legs. Don't Miss: Amazon's epic holiday deals are here and you won't believe how good they are! This 1,306-leg millipede looks like a horror movie monster Eumillipes persephone is named after the Greek queen...
WOOD TV8

COVID-19 directly damages, creates scar tissue on the kidneys, study finds

(StudyFinds.org) – Although studies show COVID-19 is capable of infecting a patient’s kidneys, the virus’s exact impact on the organs has been unclear – until now. A team of German and Dutch scientists report COVID-19 causes direct cellular damage within the kidneys, contributing to tissue scarring. Conducted at the RWTH Uniklinik Aachen in Germany and […]
communitynewspapers.com

Analysis: Unregulated Delta-8 Vape Products Frequently Mislabeled, May Contain Heavy Metals

Delta-8 vapor products frequently contain heavy metals and are typically far less potent than advertised on the products’ labeling, according to data published in the journal Chemical Research in Toxicology. A pair of researchers affiliated with the University of Rochester, Department of Environmental Medicine assessed the purity of 27...
Daily Mail

Cannabis plants may absorb carcinogenic heavy metals such as lead, mercury and cadmium from the soil that could be dangerous for people who ingest them, study warns

Cannabis plants may absorb carcinogenic heavy metals such as lead, mercury and cadmium from soils, experts have warned. Researchers in Pennsylvania have conducted a 'meta-analysis' of previous studies to examine the ability of cannabis plants to absorb heavy metals. They report that some cannabis strains have been bred specifically for...
Yale Environment 360

Bugs Are Evolving to Eat Plastic, Study Finds

Microbes in oceans and soils across the globe are evolving to eat plastic, according to a study. The research scanned more than 200 million genes found in DNA samples taken from the environment and found 30,000 different enzymes that could degrade 10 different types of plastic. The study is the...
sflcn.com

Gerber Baby Food Was Found to Be Tainted with Dangerous Levels of Heavy Metals

In February, a U.S.A. congressional report was made public, which sparked outrage in parents of infants and toddlers across the country, and for a good reason. The investigation found the baby food of seven major companies to contain alarming concentrations of arsenic, cadmium, lead, and mercury, all of which are toxic heavy metals that can endanger children’s neurodevelopment. Among the manufacturers whose products were tainted with toxic metals is Gerber. A company owned by Nestlé that sells baby food in the Caribbean and Florida.
survivornet.com

New Study Suggests Cannabis Plants May be Able to Absorb Cancer-Causing Heavy Metals — Authors Warn About Dangers to Cancer Patients

Cannabis Plants Can Absorb Cancer-Causing Heavy Metals: Study. New research suggests that some cannabis plants may be able to absorb cancer-causing heavy metals from soil. Study authors said this was particularly troubling for cancer patients who use cannabis to alleviate treatment side effects. People who use medical cannabis, or cannabis...
natureworldnews.com

Experts Discovered Gigantic Sea Monster Tagged as Earth's Largest Animal

New findings from paleontologists suggest that the Earth's largest known animals did not come from cetaceans after all. Latest study reveals that a gigantic sea creature from a species of ichthyosaurs in the early dinosaur era evolved into the world's most enormous animal, larger than the current kings of the ocean. Such beast lived 244 million years ago and weighed 40 tons measured 60 ft from nose to tail. The prehistoric dinosaur's head alone is as long as a full-grown man.
koamnewsnow.com

CR tests for heavy metal levels in spices and herbs

Most of us shake spices on our food and add them to our recipes without much thought, but Consumer Reports found there could be problems with some of them. “Of all the spices that we investigated, one-third of them had concerning levels of heavy metals: lead, cadmium or arsenic,” says James Dickerson, chief scientific officer with Consumer Reports.
