Study finds heavy metal in spices

In February, a U.S.A. congressional report was made public, which sparked outrage in parents of infants and toddlers across the country, and for a good reason. The investigation found the baby food of seven major companies to contain alarming concentrations of arsenic, cadmium, lead, and mercury, all of which are toxic heavy metals that can endanger children’s neurodevelopment. Among the manufacturers whose products were tainted with toxic metals is Gerber. A company owned by Nestlé that sells baby food in the Caribbean and Florida.
