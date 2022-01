Strong winds out of the north will enhance the cold air and dry air moving into the area. As a result, the lows will be below or approaching freezing for most of the area Monday morning and Tuesday morning. General model consensus showed the lows in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees for the next two mornings. Most locations will see temperatures approaching or below freezing, so a Freeze Warning has been issued for these areas through 9:00 AM Monday morning. People in these areas will also need to be concerned about the 4 Ps – people, pets, plants, and pipes – overnight tonight into Monday morning, and again Monday night into Tuesday morning.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 8 HOURS AGO