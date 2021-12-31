ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

The Birth of Luxury Spirits

By The Daily Beast
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The launch of Grand Marnier in the late 1800s helped to establish a new standard for luxury liquor brands. The Cognac-and-orange liqueur also inspired the creation of several delicious cocktails, including the original version of the...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

The World’s Top 12 Cheap Wines That Are Actually Worth Drinking

A lot of you have a bone to pick with the best cheap wine and we simply can’t figure out why. Sure, that 1994 you tried on your honeymoon was good, but it didn’t blow your socks off, did it? Or, maybe you only think it was good because you were impressed by the heavy price point. As per a new study conducted by researchers at Basel University in Switzerland, it was found that wine drinkers were more likely to favor a cheaper red wine when lied to about the price. Researchers snagged a couple of bottles ranging from £8, £25...
DRINKS
Mashed

The Absolute Best Whiskey Of 2021

Despite slowdowns in many global industries, the whiskey world was alive and well in 2021. A plethora of new releases launched to great acclaim, and old favorites saw updates and restocks to please their loyal fans. Also, since it turns out whiskey might actually be good for you (in moderation, of course), what better time to become a liquor-aficionado than during a pandemic?
DRINKS
Punch

The Secret to Your Best Martini Yet

Mix and match vermouths to make your own house take on the classic. “I wanted a big, bold gin Martini with a strong vermouth presence,” says Matt Chavez, bar manager of New York’s Ci Siamo, about his decision to supplement the bar’s otherwise classic Martini with a blend of two vermouths: Bordiga dry vermouth and Lustau’s sherry-based blanco vermouth.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liquor#Bartenders#Cocktails#For The World#Paris#Food Drink#Beverages
The Guardian

New Year wines: drink less, drink better

New year resolutions in relation to booze almost always involve self-denial, but let me suggest an alternative: drink less but better. The problem with giving up for an extended period is that at some point you have to adjust to drinking again. Having just one drink a day in January (my preferred strategy), or taking two to three days off a week (and maybe even four, at least for this month), creates a more healthy drinking pattern. Combine that with an emphasis on quality over quantity, and it becomes a sustainable lifestyle.
DRINKS
FanSided

Which sparkling wine best fits your party personality?

When it is time to celebrate, sparkling wine is popped. While many people have learned to appreciate that not all sparkling wine is champagne, the reality is that prosecco, cava and others are effervescent options that entice just as much as that French variety. So, if any bottle can be chilled, which sparkling wine seems to fit your party personality?
DRINKS
The Independent

10 best ports for a taste of the Portuguese wine: From vintage ruby to tawny

Few will remember 2021 as a vintage year, so perhaps we’d be forgiven for investigating places where vintage years have been celebrated – such as Portugal’s Douro Valley. For it’s here, in serried terraces that the grapes that go towards making one of the world’s greatest fortified wines, port, are grown.Vintage ruby ports, with their deep and rich fruit flavours, produced during a declared “vintage” year mature in the bottle and are often at their best and most mellow 20 years or so after bottling.Tawny ports, lighter in hue and slightly nuttier in flavour, are matured in oak casks for 10,...
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
SPY

20 of The Best Non-Alcoholic Aperitifs, Beers and Spirits

Table of Contents Alcohol-Free Apértifs Zero Proof Spirits Near Beer Simple Seltzers Nonalcoholic Wine In the past, nonalcoholic beverages were pretty much limited to drinks you’d find on the kid’s menu and a small selection of near-beers. Fortunately, we’re living through a golden age of nonalcoholic beverages as the mocktail renaissance continues full steam ahead. In cities like Los Angeles and New York, you can even find craft mocktail bars that don’t serve any alcohol at all. The mocktail has officially gone mainstream, with many bars and restaurants offering a dedicated mocktails section on their menus. Here at Spy, we’ve also reviewed brands like Ritual Zero Proof,...
DRINKS
edibleeastbay.com

Spirits to Lift Our Spirits

With winter solstice upon us, we decided we needed to spike up our Winter Wassail recipe, so we wandered over to Wine on Piedmont at 4183 Piedmont Avenue in Oakland and asked Adriana Fabbro what she would pour into such a drink. “It would be Home Base Bourbon Batch 22,...
OAKLAND, CA
bocaratonobserver.com

Holiday Spirits

Located right off Atlantic avenue, this quirky bar is one of Delray's hidden gems. To get in the festive spirit, Death or Glory has created cocktails to fit its “Miracle Holiday Pop-up" theme. The Christmapolitan, vodka, elderflower, dry vermouth, spiced cranberry sauce, lime, rosemary and absinthe mist, is an ideal way to start feeling the holiday spirit. To top it off, drinks are served in cheerful holiday-themed glasses, like a Santa head, to elevate the experience. With holiday wrapping paper covering the walls, ornaments hanging throughout the room and hundreds of holiday lights, this bar is sure to promise a convivial time with friends.
FOOD & DRINKS
JustLuxe.com

Love Luxuriously

Wealth and success are two things that are sought after in this current age-. However, there will always be one thing that people will seek out above all: love. Strong bonds are securely formed from one human being connecting to another in harmony. Millionaire Match is for established elites looking to bond with similar goals, interests, or ideas. Balancing business, education, and our home lives can sometimes stop us from chasing our most intimate dreams.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Saveur

A Martini Tasting Menu with Caviar Pairings Is a Dream Waiting to Happen

When chef Sean Brock opened his bastion of classic fine dining, The Continental, in Nashville in 2021, he heralded a new era of appreciation for a certain vintage American style of dining. That means signature dishes like prime rib carved tableside, pâté en croûte, and caviar, plus oysters Continental, a menu item that Brock hopes will join the canon of classics like oysters Rockefeller and crab Louie. It’s an ambitious restaurant from an ambitious chef seeking to cement his place in America’s fine dining history books.
FOOD & DRINKS
Aspen Times

Bad Harriet reimagined

Slip through the doors of the historic Aspen Times building on Main Street, take a flight of stairs subterranean and you’ll find yourself transported to a speakeasy that feels as if it’s from another time. Welcome to Bad Harriet. Run by the Hotel Jerome team, Bad Harriet first...
ASPEN, CO
Eastern New Mexico News

In the spirit of the season

Christmas is a time for giving, and sometimes receiving. So we asked our readers on Facebook about the best gift they've ever given or received. A sampling of the answers:. Erin Sumrall Van Soelen: When I was little (5 or 6) my dad surprised me with a playhouse. It was one of those pre-made storage sheds, but he put a real door and a porch on it.
SOCIETY
advancedmixology.com

World's Best Mixologists Of January 2022

The world will be a very different place in 2022. More individuals will go out and look for a job that would make them happy every day. One of these careers is bartending and mixology. And if you are still debating whether to go into this field, let these experts inspire you. This month, we have another group of world-famous people known for their drinks and cocktail skills.
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

The Wine Delivery Services That Will Bring the Celebration Right to Your Door

Seasoned home cooks know that having a well-stocked kitchen is key to avoiding a dinner crisis – and keeping hangry family members at bay. Equally as important as stocking your shelves is maintaining a full wine rack and stocked bar cart in your home.  There’s nothing quite like unwinding at the end of a long day with a nice glass of wine, so why risk running out of your favorite bottle? If you value your vino as much as we do, consider signing up for a wine delivery service to avoid an at-home wine shortage. You can order bottles tailored to...
FOOD & DRINKS
eturbonews.com

Loire Valley: Origin of Unique Malbec Wine

The Renaissance writer Rabelais was born in the Loire Valley; Joan of Arc led the French troops to victory in the Hundred Years’ War in the Loire, and the area is noted as the Cradle of the French language (residents speak the purest French). The Loire Valley is located...
DRINKS
honolulumagazine.com

Eleven (Plus 1) Cocktails For Every Astrological Sign

Sometimes the best secrets are hidden in plain sight. You wouldn’t expect to find a swanky, modern cocktail bar inside a Foodland, but the new Eleven—tucked away just past checkout at Foodland Farms Ala Moana—is just that. At this elegantly modern and cozy lounge, cocktails and an extensive whiskey selection take the main stage, accompanied by sumptuous small plates featuring locally sourced produce, fresh seafood and inspired desserts.
LIFESTYLE
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
13K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy