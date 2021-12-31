The Birth of Luxury Spirits

Located right off Atlantic avenue, this quirky bar is one of Delray's hidden gems. To get in the festive spirit, Death or Glory has created cocktails to fit its “Miracle Holiday Pop-up" theme. The Christmapolitan, vodka, elderflower, dry vermouth, spiced cranberry sauce, lime, rosemary and absinthe mist, is an ideal way to start feeling the holiday spirit. To top it off, drinks are served in cheerful holiday-themed glasses, like a Santa head, to elevate the experience. With holiday wrapping paper covering the walls, ornaments hanging throughout the room and hundreds of holiday lights, this bar is sure to promise a convivial time with friends.
