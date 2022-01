At the recent Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) Annual Meeting and Holiday Luncheon guests came bearing gifts. The YMCA Reads program was designated the organization to receive a gift of the books that attendees were asked to bring to the event. Almost 100 books of various subjects for age groups K through Third Grade were donated. Pat Rutledge, Chief Executive Officer of the MIHS, said “We are proud to partner with an organization such as the YMCA of South Collier to promote a love of reading in children. The Y’s reading program is their gift to the children of the community.”

MARCO ISLAND, FL ・ 11 DAYS AGO