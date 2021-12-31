ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baked Brie Recipe With Pears & Walnuts Is Easy Elegance for Your New Year's Eve Party

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This easy baked brie recipe is so simple to put together, but looks amazing on your holiday table. Impress your guests without too much effort, because this delicious appetizer recipe is ready in about 30 minutes. Serve with crackers or toasted bread....

thecountrycook.net

Old Fashioned Bread Pudding

A classic recipe, this Old Fashioned Bread Pudding is easily made with chunks of French bread coated in a deliciously spiced custard! Perfect for a dessert, breakfast or brunch!. A CLASSIC AND EASY DESSERT. Bread Pudding has been a favorite sweet recipe for centuries. There are so many different flavors...
Mashed

Why You Should Never Melt Butter Before Making Scrambled Eggs

When it comes to the land of breakfast foods, eggs definitely reign supreme. If you are a savory over sweet individual, nothing tastes better than hot eggs in the morning, whether you like them poached, scrambled, hard-boiled, or fried. Not only do they keep you feeling full longer than toast or cereal, they come in so many different flavors and varieties. From a luxurious eggs Benedict to a decadent shakshuka or a simple egg white omelette, you can order them in so many different combinations for a wildly different breakfast experience every time.
AL.com

How to make Hoppin’ John for New Year’s Day

Every year for the past 20 years or so, on the last Wednesday on the calendar, I’ve championed my recipe for a classic dish that many of you have come to enjoy with great impunity on the first day of the new year. I guess two decades of publication...
WWLP 22News

Traditional New Year’s recipe: Black Eyed Peas

(Mass Appeal) – Food can be very symbolic and is often a part of many traditions. Our Diva of Deliciousness, Tinky Weisblat is here now to share a New Year’s recipe that is rich in American History. Ingredients:. 1 pound dried black-eyed peas. a small amount of extra...
thespruceeats.com

Spaghetti Salad Recipe

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) This Greek spaghetti salad is tough to beat. Fresh and simple, this dish comes together easily and is customizable to your taste. Try using small sweet peppers instead of bell peppers, or adding parmesan and Italian dressing instead of the feta and Greek dressing called for. For maximum flavor, make sure you salt the pasta water heavily. This will ensure all the flavors of the vegetables and dressing stand out paired with the pasta.
skinnytaste.com

Black-Eyed Peas with Leftover Ham, Collard Greens and Cabbage

This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy. Black-Eyed Peas with Leftover Ham, Collard Greens & Cabbage is a great stew to ring in the new year!!. This easy black-eye pea recipe that uses canned beans is a great way to use leftover ham. The ham bone gives this dish, which is somewhere between a stew and a soup, so much flavor. Whenever we eat ham for the holidays, I always freeze the bone and some ham for future recipes. This delicious black-eyed pea soup puts those leftovers to good use. If you need more ways to use leftover ham bones, check out my Slow Cooked Black-Eyed Peas with Ham, Leftover Ham Bone Soup with Potatoes and Cabbage, and Pressure Cooker Split Pea Soup with Ham.
thespruceeats.com

John Wayne Casserole Recipe

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) John Wayne Casserole is a delicious mix of ground beef, vegetables, pickled jalapeños, and cheese, all layered atop a biscuit crust. According to cooksinfo.com, this casserole gets its name because “Wayne directly contributed the recipe to a 1979 cookbook titled, “Cooking with Love from Cara and Her Friends”, compiled by Cara Connery. It is unknown where Wayne got the recipe from.” However, what is now known as John Wayne Casserole is quite different from the original recipe. It drops the eggs and adds a biscuit crust and ground beef but keeps the original southwestern inspiration by including the pickled jalapeños, tomatoes, and cheese.
EatingWell

13 Easy Winter Soups You'll Want to Make for Dinner Tonight

Whether you're looking for a slow-cooker soup you can prep in the morning or a cozy soup that starts with a store-bought base, we have something simple and tasty for you. These recipes include lots of your favorite winter veggies, like kale, potatoes, cabbage and onion, and only require 20 minutes of active cooking or less. Recipes like our Stuffed Cabbage Soup and Slow-Cooker Potato Soup are so deliciously easy, you can make them any night of the week.
williams-sonoma.com

These are the Four Secrets to the Best Prime Rib Ever

Prime rib is a holiday staple, and for good reason – it feels special and impressive, worthy of a celebratory holiday meal but doesn’t require a ton of hands-on time. Although it’s a roast, it can be on the pricey side so you want to make sure to get it right; there’s nothing more disappointing than a dry prime rib. So what is the secret to the best prime rib ever? It comes down to a few simple tips – read on to find out!
Woman's World

Storing Bread in This Container Keeps It Soft and Fresh Without Cluttering Your Counter

Bread is my favorite carb (well, maybe right after pasta). Whether I pick up a freshly baked artisan loaf from my local bakery or grab a package from the grocery store, I want to savor every slice. There’s nothing quite like a fluffy, fresh bite of bread — but before I have time to enjoy the whole loaf, it’s often gone stale. That’s why I love this smart technique to keep bread fresher longer: Store your loaf in an empty cereal container!
tasteofhome.com

Grandma’s Scalloped Corn

1 cup crushed saltines (about 20 crackers) 2/3 cup cubed process cheese (Velveeta) In a small skillet, saute celery and onion in butter until tender. Transfer to a large bowl; cool to room temperature. Stir in the corn, milk, saltines, cheese, eggs and salt. Transfer to a greased 1-1/2-qt. baking...
30Seconds® is a lifestyle media company that inspires and empowers busy women (and men) – in about 30 seconds. Our contributors share amazing tips and hacks, articles, recipes and other nuggets of wisdom that make the world a happier, healthier and more delicious place, 30 seconds at a time.

