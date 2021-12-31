ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kansas legend Chalmers signs with Heat

By Trevor Maeder
kmaland.com
 3 days ago

(Miami) -- Kansas basketball hero Mario Chalmers has signed a 10-day contract with the Miami...

www.kmaland.com

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Erik Spoelstra on Heat adding Chris Silva, Mario Chalmers, ‘It’s like going back in time’

They were moves Erik Spoelstra never could have anticipated even days ago. But there he was Friday night the Toyota Center, with Mario Chalmers and Chris Silva back on his Miami Heat bench. “It’s like going back in time,” Spoelstra said ahead of coaching team’s game against the Houston Rockets. For the second time in two days, the Heat reached into their past for an emergency addition amid the ...
NBA
Hot Hot Hoops

What could Mario Chalmers, Haywood Highsmith, Nik Stauskas and Chris Silva add to this makeshift Heat roster?

Over the last 48 hours, the Miami Heat have signed forwards guards Mario Chalmers — welcome back! — and Nik Stauskas plus forwards Highway Highsmith and Chris Silva — another welcome back! — to 10-day hardship deals, per multiple reports. They are the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh players the Heat have signed to hardship deals over the last nine days, respectively.
NBA
State
Kansas State
Larry Brown Sports

Mario Chalmers had funny boneheaded moment on first day back with Heat

Fan favorite Mario Chalmers is officially back with the Miami Heat, and he is wasting no time in reminding us why he was so beloved in the first place. The veteran guard, who played for the Heat for eight seasons and won two NBA championships with them, returned to the team on a 10-day contract this week. His first day back was on Friday, and he had a funny boneheaded moment while conducting a Zoom interview with reporters.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Lakers Trade Sends Anthony Davis To New York

The New York Knicks are one team set up well to make a blockbuster NBA trade. They are difficult to pull off during the season, and this season it will be even more complicated because of the issues teams are dealing with stemming from a surge in positive COVID-19 tests.
NBA
Person
Mario Chalmers
Lakers Daily

Here’s how Rajon Rondo reportedly feels about Lakers shipping him to Cavs

Rajon Rondo doesn’t seem to be upset with the idea of joining the Cleveland Cavaliers after being traded for Denzel Valentine. Rondo should see an increase in playing time as he joins the Cavaliers this season who have been depleted at guard after Ricky Rubio’s season-ending ACL tear. Rondo has appeared in 18 games for the Los Angeles Lakers this season.
NBA
Us Weekly

Larsa Pippen Says Scottie Pippen Called Her Ex-Boyfriend Malik Beasley a ‘Loser’

Not holding back! Scottie Pippen and his estranged wife, Larsa Pippen, split more than three years ago, but he’s not afraid to weigh in on her new romantic partners. The Bravo personality, 47, revealed that the former NBA star, 56, previously shared his thoughts on her relationship with Malik Beasley during the Thursday, December 30, episode of The Real Housewives of Miami. “When Malik got 90 days or something in jail he sent it to me,” she told costar Lisa Hochstein. “He’s like, ‘Go ahead, keep talking to these losers.'”
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Hoping To Build A Legacy, NBA Star Dwight Howard Signs $500,000 Deal With Arrowhead Water

Los Angeles Lakers big man Dwight Howard hopes to keep scoring large after leaving basketball. The NBA star who joined the league in 2004 wants to build a legacy of helping others once he hangs up the sneakers. As such, Howard has signed a $500,000 multi-year sponsorship deal with Arrowhead Water. Arrowhead will commit $75,000 toward Dwight Howard’s Grand Champions Foundation.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Instagram Model Sofia Jamora Denies She Had An Affair With LeBron James: “1. I Was Never With LeBron Nor Do I Know Who He Is And 2. I’m Not White."

LeBron James has been dragged into a controversy involving an Instagram model who is allegedly seeing the Los Angeles Lakers superstar. Sofia Jamora has fired back at reports suggesting she's had an affair with The King. Last year, Erza Haliti, a former Miss Idaho who's married to New Orleans Saints...
LOS ANGELES, CA
kslsports.com

Warriors Guard Steph Curry Has Fun With Jazz Fan Asking For Autograph

SALT LAKE CITY – Steph Curry is a fan favorite in every arena he walks into these days. This interaction with a Utah Jazz fan shows why Steph is beloved not only for his shooting ability, but his personality as well. Fans flock to arenas early when Curry and...
NBA

Comments / 0

