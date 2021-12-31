Civil rights activist battling COVID for the second time

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Local civil rights activist Reverend Shane Harris is speaking out after testing positive for COVID-19 for the second time in more than a year.

“A fever. I was experiencing a lot of coughing,” said Harris.

Speaking from his home, Pastor Harris says he started feeling ill Wednesday.

“Pain in my chest, and I’m really congested. Not feeling well at all,” said Harris.

Harris went to a hospital Thursday morning, testing positive for COVID. He was sent home with a regimen of antibiotics.

It's not the first time he's battled the virus..

"The pain in the legs is starting sooner this time,” said Harris.

Last summer, he endured two weeks of symptoms after leading protests in Minneapolis with the family of George Floyd.

“This time I don't have a sore throat. It’s just like a dry, deep cough … Starting out, it’s fair to say symptoms are worse than they were last time,” said Harris.

Harris says he's not sure where he contracted COVID.

On Christmas morning, he organized and attended a local breakfast for foster youth and families in need, where masks were mandatory.

In brief footage shot by ABC 10News, he's seen wearing a mask mostly under his nose, which studies show heightens a person's risk for infection. When asked about his vaccination status, Harris declined to answer.

“I’m declining to answer that question, and it’s not because I am or am not. I still do respect respect personal decisions that people make regarding the vaccine,” said Harris.

When it comes to vaccines, he says “everyone should consult their doctors and make the best decision for their body.”

He says he's sharing his COVID story in hopes of spreading awareness.

"Let’s keep the mask on and try to stay as safe as possible … People are still getting sick and the risk is still high,” said Harris.

Harris says he will likely quarantine for at least a week, before getting back to work when he receives a negative test.