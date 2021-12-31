ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broussard, LA

Suspect in December 8 homicide in Broussard arrested

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oSapm_0dZVUc0i00

The suspect in a Broussard fatal shooting earlier this month has been arrested.

Police say 18-year-old Jamiah Xavier Celestine turned himself in Thursday to the United States Marshal's Task Force. He was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a charge of second degree murder.

Officers responded to the area of Gustave St. and Leon St. shortly after 9 p.m. on December 8 for reports of gunshots in the area.

They were directed to a nearby residence, where they located the victim, identified as 21-year-old Diondre Williams, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Broussard Police Chief Vance Olivier and the police department thanked the U.S. Marshal's Task Force for their assistance with the investigation and arrest.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KATC News

UPDATE: Father arrested, booked in connection with shooting of baby

UPDATE: New Orleans police arrested a local man in connection with the Saturday shooting of a one-year-old baby. Corey R. Davis, 26, was arrested in connection with the shooting that happened at the corner of Decatur and Spain streets. He was booked with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, domestic abuse aggravated assault, aggravated criminal damage to property, felon in possession of a firearm, illegal use of a weapon and theft of a motor vehicle.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Broussard, LA
Crime & Safety
Lafayette Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Lafayette Parish, LA
City
Broussard, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
KATC News

St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed identifying truck

St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the public in solving a theft in the Eunice and Lawtell areas. On December 10, deputies with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the Family Dollar located at the 10,000 block of Prejean Highway in Lawtell. Upon arrival, deputies observed the lock on the metal storage cage in front of the store was broken. According to store employees, 21 Blue Rhino propane bottles were taken from the cage at some time during the night. The propane bottles were full and valued at $1300.
EUNICE, LA
KATC News

Lafayette Police investigate armed robbery at Game Stop

LAFAYETTE, La. – Police are investigating an armed robbery at Game Stop on Ambassador Caffery. Lafayette Police responded to the store at 6:36 pm on Tuesday. According to the store employee, a male suspect entered the store and produced a handgun. The suspect demanded the employee empty the register and safe, according to a spokesperson for the Lafayette Police Department. The suspect fled on foot out of the rear door with an undisclosed amount of money.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KATC News

Crowley Police: Apple AirTag facilitating crime

A popular stocking stuffer this year has some in law enforcement out with a warning. Apple AirTags could be used for more than just tracking lost items. "This is a whole new level of stalking; this could be planted anywhere," Crowley Chief of Police Jimmy Broussard said.
CROWLEY, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
KATC News

KATC News

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy