SAN DIEGO — Wintry weather combined with the pandemic to frustrate air travelers whose return flights home from the holidays were canceled or delayed in the first days of the new year. By afternoon Sunday, more than 2,600 U.S. flights and more than 4,300 worldwide had been canceled, according to tracking service FlightAware. The numbers included several flights in and out of San Diego which were canceled or delayed.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO