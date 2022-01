DENVER (CBS4) – Multiple storms in recent weeks have brought piles of snow to Colorado’s mountains but no significant moisture to Denver and the Front Range. That should finally change with a new storm taking aim at the state. The large storm was in California Wednesday morning and will start to spread heavier snow across the mountains late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Before then, snow in the mountains will be light with only minor accumulation. A Winter Storm Watch has been posted for most mountain areas in Colorado from Wednesday night through Friday night. (source: CBS) The heaviest snow will be in the...

COLORADO STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO