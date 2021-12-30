ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida schedules official visit with this 4-star Michigan commit

By David Rosenberg
 3 days ago
Four-star edge rusher Kevonte Henry has been committed to Michigan since late June, but that’s not stopping him from taking an official visit to Florida later this month, according to On3’s Corey Bender.

Henry should be in Gainesville on Jan. 14 which is looking to be a big recruiting day for Billy Napier and the rest of his staff. He’ll also make a trip to Oklahoma later in the month on what is expected to be his final official visit.

Florida only got into the race for Henry a week ago. The 6-foot-4-inch, 205-pounder was surprised by the offer, but he says he’s looking at all his options before sticking with the first choice. Washington, UNLV, Arizona and Colorado have also offered him a scholarship.

Wide receivers coach Keary Colbert is Henry’s main point of contact from his time out at USC (Henry is a California native). The Gators lost a few edge rushers to the transfer portal, so landing Henry would fill a huge hole. Colbert and co-defensive coordinator Patrick Toney have already discussed what Henry’s role would be in the defense with him.

“They said that I would play the position in their defense called the ‘Jake’,” Henry said to 247Sports. “It’s really like a pass-rushing opportunity for me. It would be more of a standout playing outside linebacker. That is how most of the colleges want to use me. It’s what I think I am best at.”

Henry is ranked the 27th best edge rusher on the 247Sports Composite List and On3 pegs him as a top 100 player. Jim Harbaugh is going to do everything he can to keep Henry a part of the ninth-ranked Wolverines recruiting class, but Florida now has a foot (okay, a toe) in the door.

List

LOUISIANA STATE
