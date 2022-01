12.25.2021 | 12:58 AM | SAN DIEGO – The male driver of the Chevy was westbound on Oceanview Blvd along with his male passenger. The driver was speeding and lost control of his vehicle and crossed over the street and slammed into 4 parked vehicles. One vehicle was sent off of the street and into a wall. Both the driver and his passenger suffered minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital. The driver is suspected of DUI, and many beers were found inside of the vehicle. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

