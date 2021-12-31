9-year-old girl rushed to the hospital after being hit by car in San Carlos Park

SAN CARLOS PARK, Fla. – A 9-year-old girl is in critical condition after being hit by a car Thursday evening.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the car was turning into a driveway on Phlox Drive while the girl was in between two parked cars in the driveway. The 9-year-old then went into the path of the car turning in.

The car hit the girl and troopers said she was taken to Gulf Coast Hospital. FHP is still investigating the crash.

San Carlos Park Fire crews confirmed they responded at around 6:04 p.m. to Phlox Drive and Sanibel Boulevard.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said all southbound lanes were shut down in the area.