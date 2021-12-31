ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australian shares slip after six-day run but set for big annual gain

By Reuters
 3 days ago

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set for big annual gains on Friday even as the benchmark index slipped after a six-day winning run as investors turned cautious due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Daily cases topped 20,000 on Thursday for the first time in the pandemic as Australia grapples with the rapid spread of the Omicron variant after most states eased tough restrictions. read more

The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) was down 0.4% at 7,480.8 by 0017 GMT, with losses in banks and energy stocks outweighing gains in mining names. The index has risen nearly 14% this year following a pandemic-driven drop in 2020.

Heavyweight financials (.AXHJ) fell 0.8% but were on course to record their best week in four. National Australia Bank (NAB.AX), Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA.AX) and Westpac Banking Corp (WBC.AX) fell between 0.3% and 0.8%.

Miners (.AXMM) rose as much as 0.5%, aided by a jump in Chinese iron ore futures. Rio Tinto (RIO.AX) and Fortescue Metals Group (FMG.AX) advanced 0.6% and 1%, respectively.

Gold stocks (.AXGD) jumped 1.7% to their highest since Nov. 24, tracking gains in bullion prices, but were set for their first annual decline since 2013, down nearly 11%.

Northern Star Resources (NST.AX) was up 2% on Friday, while Newcrest Mining (NCM.AX) advanced 1.5% to its highest since Nov. 22.

Technology stocks (.AXIJ) fell 0.2%, with EML Payments (EML.AX) and Life360 Inc being the top losers.

Energy (.AXEJ) and healthcare stocks (.AXHJ) were down 0.7% and 0.6%, respectively.

Major indexes on Wall Street closed lower overnight, retreating late in thin holiday volume from record highs set early in the session on strong U.S. data including a drop in weekly claims for U.S. unemployment benefits.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index (.NZ50) slipped 0.1% to 13,033.77 and was set for its first annual decline since 2011.

Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Gold slips from six-week high on equities strength

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped on Monday as higher bond yields and rallying equities weighed on the metal's safe-haven appeal as the new year gets under way, pushing it down from a six-week peak hit earlier in the session. Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,823.63 an ounce by...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Sprightly European stocks greet new year by hitting record high

LONDON (Reuters) - World stock markets got 2022 off to a confident start on Monday after their third consecutive year of double-digit gains, while the dollar, oil prices and benchmark government bond yields all made early moves higher. London’s traders were enjoying their final day of festive rest, but mainland...
STOCKS
Reuters

Dollar celebrates 2022 with gains amid positive new year mood

LONDON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The dollar ticked up against its major rivals as an upbeat market mood on Monday lifted European equities and government bond yields for the first day of trading of 2022. But with London, Europe's main FX trading centre closed for a market holiday, volume was...
CURRENCIES
Reuters

S&P futures near record high in bright start to new year

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Futures tracking the S&P 500 neared record levels on Monday as Wall Street looked to extend a recovery from the pandemic shock into the new year, while shares in heavyweight Tesla jumped after the electric carmaker posted bumper delivery numbers. Tesla's shares (TSLA.O) rose 6.9% in...
STOCKS
