This 4-star cornerback received an offer from Florida on Thursday

The recruiting hot stove is white-hot as we close 2021. New head coach Billy Napier and his staff hit the ground running on the prospect trail upon arrival. While the Gators lag well behind in the overall race for prep prospects, ranking 50th in the nation and last in the Southeastern Conference, the new leader of the program has injected some excitement into the recruiting process that was sorely lacking under Dan Mullen.

The latest prospect to receive an offer from Florida is four-star cornerback Khamari Terrell from Killeen, Texas. He received it on Thursday afternoon per Blake Alderman of 247Sports. The 6-foot-1-inch, 180-pound defensive back is a heavy lean toward Baylor, according to On3Sports, with Mississippi State the next hottest suitor, followed by LSU and USC as other schools that have extended offers.

According to 247Sports, the four-star cornerback is No. 30 among cornerbacks nationally and No. 38 overall in the state of Texas. Rivals only gives him three stars and ranks him No. 40 at his position. On3 agrees with 247Sports’ four-star rating.

Although a date has not been set, Terrell is expected to make a visit to Gainesville in January according to Corey Bender of On3. He has offers in football and track from UF.

It seems fairly unlikely the Gators will sign him, but it is always encouraging to see Florida’s staff acting aggressively when it comes to recruiting. Napier and company have a lot of ground to make up and every inch they can gain makes a difference.

