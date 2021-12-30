ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

This 4-star cornerback received an offer from Florida on Thursday

By Adam Dubbin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sse9L_0dZVSpSB00

The recruiting hot stove is white-hot as we close 2021. New head coach Billy Napier and his staff hit the ground running on the prospect trail upon arrival. While the Gators lag well behind in the overall race for prep prospects, ranking 50th in the nation and last in the Southeastern Conference, the new leader of the program has injected some excitement into the recruiting process that was sorely lacking under Dan Mullen.

The latest prospect to receive an offer from Florida is four-star cornerback Khamari Terrell from Killeen, Texas. He received it on Thursday afternoon per Blake Alderman of 247Sports. The 6-foot-1-inch, 180-pound defensive back is a heavy lean toward Baylor, according to On3Sports, with Mississippi State the next hottest suitor, followed by LSU and USC as other schools that have extended offers.

According to 247Sports, the four-star cornerback is No. 30 among cornerbacks nationally and No. 38 overall in the state of Texas. Rivals only gives him three stars and ranks him No. 40 at his position. On3 agrees with 247Sports’ four-star rating.

Although a date has not been set, Terrell is expected to make a visit to Gainesville in January according to Corey Bender of On3. He has offers in football and track from UF.

It seems fairly unlikely the Gators will sign him, but it is always encouraging to see Florida’s staff acting aggressively when it comes to recruiting. Napier and company have a lot of ground to make up and every inch they can gain makes a difference.

List

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Comments / 0

Related
thefocus.news

Who is Kedon Slovis' stunning girlfriend Kate as USC QB enters transfer portal?

We reveal more about Kedon Slovis’ stunning girlfriend Kate McKay after it was announced the USC quarterback had entered the transfer portal. On Monday, 13 December, it was revealed USC quarterback Kedon Slovis had officially entered the transfer portal. Slovis, a junior in 2021, first came on the scene in 2019 when he earned a starting spot on the Trojans as a true freshman.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
thefocus.news

Who is Frank Wilson's wife as he joins LSU? Family, salary, and more revealed

Who is Frank Wilson’s wife Tiffany after the former McNeese coach joins LSU? Family, salary, and more revealed. Brian Kelly has hired former LSU assistant and current McNeese State head coach Frank Wilson to his on-field staff, according to multiple reports. Wilson was 7-11 in two seasons as McNeese head coach.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
State
Texas State
City
Gainesville, FL
247Sports

Michigan, Jim Harbaugh blasted by media after blowout loss to Georgia in College Football Playoff

Third-ranked Georgia dominated Friday night's College Football Playoff semifinal from start to finish against Jim Harbaugh and Michigan, humiliating the Wolverines, 34-11, in the Orange Bowl to advance to next month's national championship game. For Harbaugh, it was a brutal end to a stellar season and brought out some of the same jeers that followed him throughout his tenure with the Wolverines prior to a campaign that featured wins over Ohio State and Iowa for a Big Ten title.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

ESPN Announcer Getting Crushed For What He Said After Injury

An ESPN college football announcer is facing criticism online for what he said following an injury in the Sugar Bowl on Saturday night. Saturday evening, Ole Miss star quarterback Matt Corral went down with a leg injury in the first half of the Sugar Bowl against Baylor. Corral, a top...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
Person
Dan Mullen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Gators#Cornerbacks#Recruiting#American Football#6 Foot 1 Inch#Baylor#On3sports#Lsu#Usc#247sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban reacts to Georgia's blowout win over Michigan

Nick Saban knows Alabama has its work cut out for it in the rematch against Georgia in the national title. Just a few weeks ago, the Tide dominated the Bulldogs 41-24 in the SEC Championship game, but to beat a team twice during the season is really hard to do.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

Busy season is about to wrap up for Kirk Herbstreit, though the longtime ESPN college football analyst still has some big games left. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback turned ESPN analyst will call the College Football Playoff semifinal between Michigan and Georgia, the Rose Bowl, an NFL game and the national championship in the weeks to come.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
The Spun

Look: Cincinnati Fan’s Hand Sign Goes Viral On ESPN

The College Football Playoff officially kicked off on Friday afternoon with a Cotton Bowl Classic showdown between Alabama and Cincinnati. In the early going, the Crimson Tide asserted their dominance with a long touchdown drive on their very first possession of the game. Alabama ran the ball 10 times, showing its force on the offensive line.
CINCINNATI, OH
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama offensive starter ruled out for remainder of Cincinnati game

Alabama got off to a strong start on its first offensive drive against Cincinnati in Friday afternoon’s Cotton Bowl. But, moving forward, the Tide will be down a key offensive starter. During the first quarter, right guard Emil Ekiyor seemed to injure his shoulder. During the second quarter of...
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

59K+
Followers
108K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy