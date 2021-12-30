ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

John Madden’s Legacy With Jason Gay

By Bryan Curtis
The Ringer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBryan is joined by The Wall Street Journal’s Jason Gay to remember...

www.theringer.com

Comments / 0

Related
sandiegouniontribune.com

John Madden’s lifelong buddy John Robinson: ‘Just two doofuses from Daly City’

They became football legends, although not the way they once planned. John Madden and John Robinson rose to prominence as coaches, not players, their lives had intertwined since they met as fifth-graders at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in a neighborhood south of San Francisco. “Just two doofuses from Daly...
NFL
Vicksburg Post

SURRATT: Of New Year’s resolutions and John Madden

Friday is the final day of the year. Tomorrow night, we say goodbye to 2021 and welcome 2022. There will be the usual television shows from New York and other large cities where balls will be dropped to the accompaniment of rock music or whatever passes as popular music performed by a band that can’t play, accompanying a singer who can’t sing.
VICKSBURG, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Wall Street#American Football#The Wall Street Journal#Jason Gay Associate
The Ringer

Happy New Year, the Bulls Are the Best Story in the NBA, and Devin Hester’s Hall of Fame Case

Jason rings in 2022 with a recap of the Bears’ 29-3 victory over the Giants. For the first time in a long time, the Bears came out and dominated one of the few teams that are in worse shape than they are (02:25). Robert Quinn sets a franchise record for sacks in a season, and Jason shares why Quinn’s play has been one of the few bright spots of the season (09:47). DeMar DeRozan continued his outstanding play during a weekend that featured back-to-back game-winning shots. Jason tells us why he believes the Bulls are the best story in the NBA this season and why they should do whatever it takes to lock down the no. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference (13:30). Devin Hester was “ridiculous” throughout his Chicago Bears career, and now he is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Jason breaks down why Hester was one of his favorite athletes to watch and cover (33:22).
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy