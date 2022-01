Testing for COVID-19 in La Crosse has ramped up over the past 10 days and one facility is now capping the number. Over the past 8½ days, Gundersen Health System has done 3,988 tests at its drive-up lab, setting records three of those days (Dec. 20, 22, 27) for the number of tests done. Three other days, Gundersen did testing for just half the day, otherwise testing numbers would have been even higher.

LA CROSSE, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO