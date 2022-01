On Christmas Eve, a 31-year-old man was killed in an apparent shark attack while in the water in Morro Bay. It's the first fatal shark attack of 2021 in the U.S. Shark attacks on humans remain exceedingly rare, and rarer still are fatal ones. But one unfortunate man with a boogie board in the waters off Morro Bay State Park beach was found unresponsive and face down in the water by a female surfer just before 11 a.m. on Friday. The surfer tried bringing him to shore, but the man, only identified so far as a 31-year-old male, was likely already dead. As ABC News reported, Morro Bay Harbor Patrol soon arrived to assist the surfer in bringing the man to shore.

MORRO BAY, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO