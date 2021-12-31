ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson misses practice a day after returning from ankle injury

By Tribune News Service
Denver Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA day after a gimpy return to practice, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed Thursday’s workout with a right ankle injury that could again sideline him for Sunday’s crucial game against the Los Angeles Rams. Jackson was in obvious discomfort at Wednesday’s practice, his first since being carted...

www.denverpost.com

Denver Post

Ravens TE Mark Andrews breaks franchise record for most receiving yards in single season

Throughout the 2021 season, Mark Andrews has not only made a case for being the best tight end in Ravens history, but one of the team’s all-time best pass catchers. In the Ravens’ 20-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon, he continued his historic season by breaking the franchise’s single-season receiving yards record, which was set by late wide receiver Michael Jackson (1,201) in 1996.
NFL
Denver Post

Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 20-19 loss to Rams | COMMENTARY

Here’s how the Ravens (8-8) graded out at each position after a 20-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams (12-4) on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium:. Tyler Huntley, starting for the third time in place of an injured Lamar Jackson, made a lot of plays with his legs, especially outside the pocket. In fact, it was the Ravens’ best play on offense because the Rams couldn’t contain Huntley, who rushed for 54 yards. However, the second-year quarterback missed several wide-open receivers, including Devin Duvernay in the back of the end zone and Marquise Brown streaking down the middle of the field in the first half. He also missed receivers while rolling out, but at least he controlled the Rams’ defense with the short passing game. Huntley completed 20 of 32 passes for 197 yards, but his interception — a miscommunication with Brown on a deep pass — led to a Rams touchdown at the end of the first half. Grade: C.
NFL
Denver Post

‘We had them’: Ravens defense gives team a chance to upset Rams before allowing last-minute touchdown

Ravens safety Chuck Clark provided a jolt of electricity inside M&T Bank Stadium during Sunday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. With the Rams facing a third-and-2 deep in their own territory with 2:03 remaining in the first quarter, Clark read quarterback Matthew Stafford’s pass to tight end Tyler Higbee perfectly, intercepting the ball and returning it 17 yards for a touchdown to give the Ravens a 7-0 lead.
NFL
Denver Post

Ravens’ fading playoff hopes take another hit with 20-19 loss to Rams

There the Ravens were Sunday, the team without its talismanic quarterback or Pro Bowl cornerbacks or top three running backs, down to two Week 1 starters along its offensive line, missing a first-round draft pick and so much more. There the Ravens were, needing just one stop to reverse their season’s downward slide, to enter Week 18 with a playoff pulse.
NFL
Denver Post

Mike Preston: Ravens are stuck with a passing game that’s coming up short | COMMENTARY

The Ravens and offensive coordinator Greg Roman are stuck. No team wants to rely on a short passing game, but that’s the Ravens right now. They’d prefer to be able to mix and match, combining their powerful running game with a versatile passing attack, but they can’t. Some of it is by design and some of it is because they are ill-equipped.
NFL

