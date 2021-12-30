Letter: Printing Eramian letter was highly irresponsible

To the editor:

I am canceling my subscription to The Item in response to the decision to print Richard Eramian’s Dec. 30 letter.

At a time when health professionals in our community are struggling to educate a vulnerable population about the importance of vaccines, printing this letter was highly irresponsible.

It is filled with paragraph after paragraph of misleading and outright false information. I have questioned The Item’s journalistic abilities before (it’s embarrassing how frequently the paper prints duplicate Associated Press articles), but this was the tipping point for me. I will gladly spend more money to subscribe to The Globe rather than support a newspaper that does such a disservice to our community during a public-health crisis. The people who made the decision to print this letter should be ashamed.

Mary Gatlin

Lynn

