ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn, MA

Letter: Printing Eramian letter was highly irresponsible

By The Editors
Itemlive.com
Itemlive.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZfMEA_0dZVS5NM00

To the editor:

I am canceling my subscription to The Item in response to the decision to print Richard Eramian’s Dec. 30 letter.

At a time when health professionals in our community are struggling to educate a vulnerable population about the importance of vaccines, printing this letter was highly irresponsible.

It is filled with paragraph after paragraph of misleading and outright false information. I have questioned The Item’s journalistic abilities before (it’s embarrassing how frequently the paper prints duplicate Associated Press articles), but this was the tipping point for me. I will gladly spend more money to subscribe to The Globe rather than support a newspaper that does such a disservice to our community during a public-health crisis. The people who made the decision to print this letter should be ashamed.

Mary Gatlin
Lynn

The post Letter: Printing Eramian letter was highly irresponsible appeared first on Itemlive .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Lynn, MA
Local
Massachusetts Vaccines
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Associated Press#The Globe
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Itemlive.com

Itemlive.com

Lynn, MA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
249K+
Views
ABOUT

Itemlive.com is the online home of The Daily Item, founded in 1877, covers Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Peabody, Saugus, Swampscott, Marblehead, and Revere with a team of local reporters that know our communities. We publish six days a week.

 https://www.itemlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy