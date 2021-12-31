ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Rick Roberts: What’s Wrong With Us As A Society?

wbap.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGhislaine Maxwell was convicted on 5 of 6 charges of sex trafficking underage girls with Jeffrey...

www.wbap.com

Rolling Stone

A ‘Chilling Factor’ for Victims: Ghislaine Maxwell Lawyer Drops Anonymous Accusers’ Real Names in Court

Last week in the sex-trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, defense attorney Jeff Pagliuca made a show of remembering to respect an alleged victim’s request for anonymity. He had just begun discussing the first accuser, known only by the pseudonym “Jane” while cross-examining Jeffrey Epstein’s former estate staff member Juan Alessi. Judge Alison Nathan broke in with a reminder to not say Jane’s real name out loud. Pagliuca told the judge not to worry. “I have it blacked out on all my copies,” he said, referring to the documents in front of him. Nathan replied that she was also providing the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Donald Trump silent on Ghislaine Maxwell guilty verdict after previous comments wishing her ‘well’

Donald Trump’s multiple comments sending Ghislaine Maxwell kind wishes after her arrest last year have been bubbling back up on social media, after a New York federal court jury found the British socialite guilty on Wednesday of five charges related to sex trafficking. But so far, the former president has been silent now that a conviction has been handed down.Last year, after her arrest in rural New Hampshire, the then-president had warm words for Maxwell, a fellow member of the New York and Florida social scene in the late ‘90s and early 2000s, a period during which Maxwell and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WBAL Radio

Brother of Ghislaine Maxwell says crimes against Epstein accusers 'were not committed by my sister'

(NEW YORK) -- The brother of Ghislaine Maxwell says that he denies any possibility that his sister is guilty of the sex trafficking crimes she was convicted of on Wednesday. Kevin Maxwell, in an American television exclusive, spoke to ABC News a day after a jury convicted his sister of conspiring with and aiding serial sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in his sexual abuse of underage girls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Explainer: What happens after Ghislaine Maxwell's guilty verdict?

NEW YORK, Dec 29 (Reuters) - British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell on Wednesday was convicted of recruiting and grooming teenage girls for sexual encounters with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein between 1994 and 2004. Below is an explanation of what comes next for Maxwell, the 60-year-old daughter of late British media...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: Should Jailbirds Get Computer Tablets?

Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown wants to give tablets to inmates at the county jail. Wait, isn’t jail supposed to punish lawbreakers? Why are we giving these people perks? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
TECHNOLOGY
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: Are The New COVID Pills Just About The Money?

WBAP Correspondent Clayton Neville gives you the latest on the new Merck and Pfizer COVID pills. Then, call Rick cynical, but follow the money: are these new wonder drugs just about the money? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
PUBLIC HEALTH
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: Did You Hear What You Needed From Joe Biden?

President Biden gave a press conference where he detailed how his Administration will deal with the omicron variant. Except…he didn’t say anything new! Get vaccinated, wear your mask, blah blah. He did say if you don’t get the jab, you’re not patriotic. Oh really? There’s something Rick wants to hear from Joe Biden and everyone else about COVID. What is it? Tune in to The Rick Roberts Show on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
U.S. POLITICS
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: The First Christmas Wasn’t Very Beautiful

We tend to think of Christmas as a time of giving and receiving presents and being with family. But have you stopped to think about the circumstances of the First Christmas? Rick reads a column in Fox News from Pastor Greg Laurie titled “The Real Gift Of Christmas.” If this doesn’t make you stop and think about how fortunate you are, what will? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
RELIGION
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: Why Is Race So Important To The Left?

When it comes to our kids, we’re our biggest problem. How do we know? Oregon has put out new social science standards integrated with…ethnic studies. This includes kindergarteners. That’s right: in Oregon, you’re 5 year old will be taught what group they belong to. Why is race so important to the Left? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
SOCIETY
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: Will 2022 Be The Year Of The Worker?

Texas is the Quitter Capital of America, but the Great Resignation continues throughout the country. Employees are demanding better pay, more flexible hours, the choice to work from home, and other benefits. And companies are ready to give them! Will 2022 be the Year Of The Worker? (No socialists, not like that!) The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
ECONOMY
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: Is Texas Ready To Go It Alone On COVID?

During the 2020 campaign, President Biden told the American people that he would solve the COVID crisis. But during a recent meeting with the nation’s governors, Biden flat out said that the federal government doesn’t have a solution for COVID – it has to come from the state or local level! So what were all those mandates about, anyway? With omicron cases doubling in less than a week, and Texas running out of monoclonal antibodies, the question is: is Texas ready to go it alone on COVID? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
TEXAS STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: The Texas Train Keeps A Rollin’!

The train keeps-a-rollin’! In spite of a labor shortage, supply chain issues, inflation, and a pandemic, the Texas economy continues to grow by leaps in bounds. Companies are spending billions of dollars to move to Texas. Why? What is it about Texas that so many businesses like? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
TEXAS STATE
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: The Top Fake News Stories Of 2021!

There’s an old saying: you can’t believe everything you read in the newspaper! Well, that goes for cable TV and internet news, too. There was a lot of news in 2021, but a good chunk of it was fake news. Rick tells you what the top fake news stories of 2021 were. What are your top fake news stories? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
TV & VIDEOS
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: How Should We Respond To The Omicron Surge?

It looks like the experts were right: omicron cases and hospitalizations are going up, here in DFW and nationwide. Yet those same experts say that if you’re vaccinated, omicron is more contagious but the symptoms are mild. How should we respond to the omicron surge? Should we go back to March 2020 and shut down? Or should we continue on like nothing’s wrong? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
DALLAS, TX
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell’s ‘little black book’ to remain secret after judge warns against ‘needless’ namedropping

Ghislaine Maxwell’s “little black book” containing the names and addresses of nearly 2,000 world leaders, celebrities and alleged victims will remain secret.Ms Maxwell’s defence attorneys came to an agreement with prosecutors over the weekend not to release the 97-page directory to the public.Judge Alison Nathan had previously said she wanted to avoid “needless” namedropping during the trial.The book was filled with contact details of Ms Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein’s famous friends, including Prince Andrew, and former US presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, and had been mentioned sporadically during her sex-trafficking trial.Prince Andrew, Mr Clinton and others mentioned in...
ENTERTAINMENT
CBS News

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell accuser, Sarah Ransome, reacts to Maxwell's guilty verdict

Sarah Ransome, author of "Silenced No More: Surviving my Journey to Hell and Back," joins "CBS Mornings" to react to the Ghislaine Maxwell guilty verdict. Ransome said she was recruited into Epstein's alleged sex trafficking ring when she was just 22 years old. Ransome was not part of the criminal case against Maxwell — she settled a civil suit against Epstein and Maxwell in 2018.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Ghislaine Maxwell’s Brother Ian Says She Believes Jeffrey Epstein Was Murdered

Ian Maxwell, brother of Ghislaine, the disgraced socialite and alleged pimp for Jeffrey Epstein, says his sister is prone to conspiracy theories. In a 24-minute interview on the podcast Americano published by the Spectator, Maxwell said his sister also thought their father was killed. “It so happens one of the conspiracy theories about my father is that he was murdered rather than committed suicide or died by accident,” Maxwell told podcast host Freddy Gray. “Of all my siblings, Ghislaine is the only one who happens to believe he was murdered. I would venture to think that she also thinks that Epstein was murdered.”
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell trial verdict – live: BBC says Alan Dershowitz interview after guilty verdict ‘not suitable’

In a statement released this morning, the BBC said that their interview with lawyer Alan Dershowitz, shortly after Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of sex trafficking, was “not suitable” as it did not meet the broadcaster’s editorial standards.Mr Dershowitz, 83, who previously acted as a lawyer for Jeffrey Epstein, appeared on BBC News overnight to share his reaction to the guilty verdict.In the controversial interview, Mr Dershowitz, said that the verdict did “nothing to strengthen” the ongoing civil case against Prince Andrew, and added that it actually weakened Virginia Giuffre’s case against the royal.Mr Dershowitz was previously accused of...
PUBLIC SAFETY

