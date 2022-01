You often hear the phrase “It’s a small world,” but it is hard to put it into perspective just how much things have changes. More than 600 years ago, the plague wreaked havoc in western Asia and Europe. Spreading mainly from west to east and following marine trade routes through the Black Sea and the Mediterranean, the plague took nearly 5 years to move from Istanbul Turkey to the northern portions of Great Britain, Norway, Finland and Sweden.

HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO