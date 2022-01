VALLEY CITY, N.D. (CCHD) – The following is a news release from the City County Health District (CCHD) in Valley City. “The North Dakota Department of Health has confirmed four COVID-19 omicron variant cases in the state, two cases from central North Dakota and two cases from eastern North Dakota, according to a health advisory issued recently. Three of the four cases had been vaccinated against COVID-19 but did not have booster doses. Two cases had traveled together to another state during their incubation period, and two cases reported no travel, indicating local transmission. None of the cases were hospitalized.

VALLEY CITY, ND ・ 13 DAYS AGO