LOUISVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) — The Avista Adventist Hospital in Louisville, which was evacuated Thursday night during the Marshall Fire is now expected to be out of commission for the foreseeable future. (credit: Avista Hospital) Hospital officials issued a statement on Friday morning: Leaders with Centura Health and Avista Adventist Hospital conducted a thorough assessment of the campus today, which will remain ongoing, and, remarkably, the hospital did not sustain direct fire damage. However, the team determined there is extensive smoke damage that will keep the hospital closed for the foreseeable future. “The high winds were driving the fire straight toward our hospital on the...

LOUISVILLE, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO