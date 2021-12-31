ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Albright falls to Mary Washington in men’s basketball

By Brian Smith
Reading Eagle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Albright men’s basketball team quickly fell behind by double digits in losing 85-69 to Mary Washington in the championship game of the DoubleTree Holiday Tournament Thursday at Bollman Center. Anias Saunders and Riley Welch each scored 30 points for the Eagles, who scored the...

