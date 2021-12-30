ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

NASCAR’s Brandon Brown to be sponsored by LGBCoin in 2022 season

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Cameron Jenkins
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rDaGK_0dZVQSHA00

( The Hill ) – NASCAR driver Brandon Brown, the unwitting namesake of the anti-Biden rallying cry “Let’s Go Brandon,” is set to be sponsored by LGBcoin for his 2022 season.

Brown announced the partnership with LGBcoin — a cryptocurrency “meme coin” playing off the “Let’s Go Brandon” catchphrase — in a tweet on Thursday.

“I’m excited to welcome @LGBcoin_io aboard my No. 68 Chevrolet Camaro as our 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series full season primary partner!” he wrote.

Brown recently told the New York Times that he had “zero desire to be involved in politics,” adding: “Our whole navigation is, you want to appeal to everybody, because, all in all, everybody is a consumer.”

Man who told Biden ‘let’s go Brandon’ goes on Bannon’s podcast, touts Trump

A press release announcing the sponsorship deal claimed it will promote “positivity and unity, grounded in a strong belief of the American dream.”

“We are proud to support Brandon this season, to help him continue his American dream,” James Koutoulas, an LGBCoin investor and founder of Typhoon Capital Management, said in the release. “If we do our job right, when you think of us, and you hear, ‘Let’s Go Brandon,’ you’ll think and feel, ‘Let’s Go America.’”

The “Let’s go, Brandon” chant was born in October after Brown won his first Xfinity Series race at Talladega. Fans at the event were heard yelling “F— Joe Biden” in the background of a post-race interview, however, NBC Sports reporter Kelli Stavast said they were chanting “ Let’s go, Brandon .”

The chant has since become a wry rallying cry for critics of President Biden .

Truck driver’s 110-year sentence dramatically cut down

Earlier this month, a father called into a holiday special and repeated the slogan to Biden and first lady Jill Biden after wishing them a Merry Christmas.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Kansas woman convicted in fatal hit-and-run crash

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas woman faces sentencing in February after being convicted of second-degree murder in the hit-and-run death of a teenager from Leavenworth. The Kansas City Star reports that 28-year-old Amber N. Alexander, formerly of Leavenworth, was found guilty Thursday. Prosecutors presented evidence that Alexander had several drinks before leaving a bar […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jill Biden
Post Register

'Let's go Brandon' store opens in Massachusetts

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. (WJAR) – A "Let's go Brandon" store has opened in Massachusetts. The new store sells merchandise like hats, shirts, stickers and signs. The phrase "Let's go Brandon" started at an Oct. 2 NASCAR race at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. Brandon Brown, a 28-year-old driver, had won his first Xfinity Series and was being interviewed by an NBC Sports reporter.
POLITICS
FanSided

Mars Inc leaving NASCAR world after 2022 season

Mars Inc will be leaving the world of NASCAR after the 2022 season. This stunning news was announced by various news outlets, including racing news site Jayski, on Monday morning, December 20, though it was first reported by the Sports Business Journal. Through its M&M’s brand primarily, Mars Inc has...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anti Biden#Lgbcoin#Brandonbrown 68#The New York Times#American#Let S Go America#Talladega
The Spun

Look: NASCAR Driver Reveals His Controversial New Car

A NASCAR driver’s controversial new paint job is going viral on social media. Brandon Brown, a 28-year-old driver in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, unveiled his “Let’s Go Brandon” car this week. “Let’s Go Brandon” has become a popular chant among the right. It’s essentially code for...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: The ‘best-kept secret’ in the Cup Series

Kyle Larson discussed the “best-kept secret” in NASCAR, one to which he has gained access as the 2021 Cup Series champion. For the last 11 seasons, the NASCAR Cup Series champion has received a small brown leather book which is known as the Champion’s Journal. The tradition...
MOTORSPORTS
FOXBusiness

Brandon Brown's LGBCoin partnership not across finish line just yet

NASCAR driver Brandon Brown has yet to be cleared to use the LGBCoin paint scheme for the 2022 season despite his team’s announcement on Thursday. Brandonbilt Motorsports said the driver partnered with LGBCoin for the next year and the cryptocurrency will have a big spot on the the No. 68 Chevrolet Camaro for all 33 races of the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS).
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
Maryland Daily Record

Teresa Earnhardt Net Worth 2021, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

School: Bunker Hill High School, Claremont, North Carolina. Husband/Spouse Name: Dale Earnhardt (m. 1982; died 2001) Kids/Children Name: Taylor Nicole , Kerry Earnhardt, Kelley Earnhardt, Dale Earnhardt Jr. Profession: Businesswoman (The President and the Chief Executive Officer of the DEI) Net Worth: $60 million. Last Updated: December 2021. Teresa Earnhardt...
CLAREMONT, NC
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Alex Aust, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model, Marries Fellow Athlete

Professional lacrosse player Alex Aust married fellow lacrosse star Marus Holman on Dec. 17 in Mexico. Earlier this year, Aust became the first lacrosse player to be featured in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Aust was also a member of the U.S. national women's lacrosse team that won the World Cup in 2017.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KSN News

Update: Wyandotte County emergency shelter will open despite mayor

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Cross-Lines Community Outreach organizers say that they plan to open an emergency overnight shelter in Wyandotte County despite being told this week that the mayor would not allow it. The announcement comes as snow and freezing temperatures have been forecasted for this weekend. Unified Government commissioners voted unanimously on Thursday […]
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Kansas County won’t open emergency winter shelter with cold snap

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — With a severe cold snap approaching, Wyandotte County, Kansas, will not open an emergency overnight shelter, a decision that some service providers worry could have fatal consequences. The Kansas City Star reports that service providers preparing to open the shelter in Kansas City, Kansas, instead learned that the Unified Government […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

KSN News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy