Truck driver’s 110-year sentence dramatically cut down

By Nexstar Media Wire, Lanie Lee Cook
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The truck driver sentenced to 110 years in prison for his role in a deadly crash that killed four people on Interstate 70 in Colorado has received clemency from the governor.

Rogel Aguilera-Mederos applied for clemency from Gov. Jared Polis, who reduced his sentence to 10 years. He will be eligible for parole on Dec. 30, 2026.

“The crimes you were convicted of are serious. Four individuals lost their lives and others were seriously injured because of your bad decisions,” Polis wrote in his clemency letter. “The families of these victims will never again have the chance to embrace their lost loved ones. This was a tragic event that affected many Coloradans. Though your actions have caused immense pain, I am encouraged by your personal reflection and the commercial vehicle safety changes that were made in the wake of this tragedy to ensure this type of event never happens again.”

Aguilera-Mederos claimed during trial that his brakes failed as he traveled eastbound on I-70 toward the city, ultimately crashing into more than two dozen stopped vehicles. A jury in October found him guilty of 27 counts in the crash, including four counts of vehicular homicide.

I-70 crash victims speak out amid spotlight on truck driver’s 110-year sentence

The 110-year sentence handed down on Dec. 13 was because of mandatory minimum sentencing laws in Colorado that apply to crimes of violence — or any crime that results in death or injury. The long sentence sparked an international outcry and an online petition campaign that had reached more than 5 million signatures.

The First Judicial District Attorney’s office had also asked for a hearing to reconsider the sentence, but prosecutors were requesting 20-30 years . A hearing date was set for Jan. 13 , but the status of that hearing is unclear.

Read the full clemency letter here .

Comments / 50

blanche
3d ago

this was an accident plain and simple.... personally I don't he should be charged at all...this accident clearly was not Anyone's fault.....this accident was caused by a malfunction within the truck. I'm glad they reduced his sentence.

Reply(3)
14
Luis Fuentes
3d ago

So everyone that has a car accident should get time in prison bullshit I feel sorry for the people that lost their lives but an accident is an accident

Reply(5)
11
Jimmy Marshall
3d ago

My condolences to the family's nevertheless this was a terrible accident and I believe he panicked having a chance to avert the accident and failed to do so. in my opinion no jail time was necessary.

Reply(2)
4
 

Public Safety
