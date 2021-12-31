Peach Bowl Game Recap: Live Highlights From Michigan State vs. Pitt

These are the biggest plays by the Spartans and Panthers in the 2021 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

The Michigan State Spartans (11-2, 7-2 Big Ten) defeated the Pittsburgh Panthers (11-3, 7-1 ACC) in the 2021 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. These are the biggest moments from Thursday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

FINAL SCORE: Michigan State 31 — Pitt 21

Fourth Quarter

0:22 — MSU LB Cal Haladay intercepts a pass from Beville at the MSU 22-yard line and returns 78 yards for a touchdown. Kick by Coghlin is good. Michigan State leads 31-21.

2:51 — Thorne completes a 22-yard touchdown pass to WR Jayden Reed. Two-point conversion pass from Thorne to WR Jalen Nailor is good. Michigan State leads 24-21.

8:06 — TE Connor Heyward snags a 15-yard pass from Thorne. Two-point conversion is no good. Pitt leads 21-16.

Third Quarter

14:40 — Pitt LB Cam Bright recovers a fumble and runs 26 yards for a touchdown. Kick by Scarton is good. Pitt leads 21-10.

HALFTIME: Michigan State 10 — Pitt 14

Second Quarter

1:29 — Pitt WR Jared Wayne catches a 4-yard touchdown pass from Beville. Kick by Scarton is good. Pitt leads 14-10.

First Quarter

End — Patti exits the game with an injury. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Davis Bellville is in under center.

2:39 — Coghlin nails a 36-yard field goal. Michigan State leads 10-7.

7:57 — Pitt QB Nick Patti rushes for a 16-yard touchdown. Kick by Sam Scarton is good. Game tied at 7.

13:11 — MSU WR Jayden Reed catches a 28-yard pass from QB Payton Thorne. Kick by Matt Coghlin is good. Michigan State leads 7-0.

