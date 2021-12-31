ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Biden and Putin end the year with a charged phone conversation | abroad

By Daniel Obrien
houstonianonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Moscow, it was after midnight when Putin hung up the phone. The phone call is said to have taken place at the request of the Russian president. The White House and the Kremlin are expected to publish summaries of the conversation at a later date, which usually diverge...

houstonianonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Eli Lake: Putin is only pretending to be crazy on Ukraine

Watching Vladimir Putin last week at his year-end press conference, one is tempted to ask whether the Russian president has gone mad. Here is a man leading a country that in the last few months has amassed tens of thousands of soldiers and advanced military equipment on Ukraine’s border, now asserting that it is Ukraine which is planning an invasion of Russia. Mr. Putin claimed (without evidence) that the U.S. intends to arm Ukraine with hypersonic missiles. “They just have to understand that we have nowhere left to retreat,” Mr. Putin said.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crimea#Geneva#The White House#Kremlin#Ukrainian#Nato#Russians
houstonianonline.com

Biden promises Ukraine to take “firm” measures in the event of a raid | abroad

Zelensky said on Twitter that the conversation with Biden showed the “special nature” of the relationship between the two countries. According to Zelensky, he discussed with Biden the measures taken by Ukraine, the United States and its partners “to maintain peace in Europe so that there is no further escalation.” They also discussed reforms. “We appreciate Ukraine’s continued support.”
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden admin planning ‘emergency’ exit from Ukraine over Russian invasion

The United States Embassy in Kyiv is working on “emergency preparations” in the event it must evacuate non-emergency personnel or diplomats’ families due to a Russian invasion of Ukraine, internal emails obtained by ABC News revealed this week. As Russian President Vladimir Putin considers “diverse” military options...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Country
Russia
forexlive.com

Russia's readout of the Putin-Biden phone call Thursday

Says they agreed that presidents and aides would keep in contact by phone. says they agreed talks would take place on three separate tracks and that the geneva track would take place under personal control of two presidents. says US side showed willingness to tackle core russian concerns. talks were...
POLITICS
Fox News

Russia will strike Ukraine soon -- Putin is playing with Biden and NATO

Do not be distracted by Russia’s announcement on Sunday of a troop withdrawal from the Ukrainian border. It may appear that Moscow is signaling, ahead of the just announced U.S.-Russia talks early next year, that it favors a diplomatic approach to resolving the current standoff with the U.S. and NATO over Ukraine. But in all likelihood it is just a ruse.
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Putin Threatens ‘Complete Rupture’ if Biden Bites Back Over Ukraine

The dance between President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin over Ukraine got feisty Thursday, with the Russian strongman threatening a “complete rupture” of relations if Biden slaps sanctions on the country if it invades Ukraine. The threat came during a phone call Putin requested in advance of bilateral talks between the two scheduled for next month. Biden pushed back against Putin’s aggression, with two officials telling The New York Times he “made clear that the United States and its allies and partners will respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine.” The conversation is the second the two have had this month over Ukraine, with Russia offering little information about whether it plans to invade its neighbor. In recent months, it has stationed about 100,000 troops near the country’s border and has urged NATO and the U.S. to withdraw their own forces, but it has not yet launched any of its own troops into Ukraine. Other items discussed included Russia’s opposition to NATO forces in general and nuclear and non-nuclear “global strike” weapons on Ukraine’s border.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

Biden accepts Putin request for phone call ahead of talks on Ukraine

President Biden will speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday afternoon, ahead of a series of diplomatic talks in January over Russia's military buildup on its border with Ukraine. Why it matters: The call — which was requested by Putin, according to a senior Biden administration official — will...
POTUS
BBC

Ukraine tensions: Biden and Putin phone call seeks 'diplomatic path'

US President Joe Biden is set to hold talks with Russia's Vladimir Putin for the second time this month, in a bid to de-escalate tensions over Ukraine. The two leaders will speak by phone on Thursday evening. They will discuss forthcoming security talks between the countries and the situation in...
POTUS
MSNBC

Biden & Putin plan phone call tomorrow to ‘avoid a further escalation’

NBC’s Mike Memoli joins Alison Morris to discuss the phone call between Presidents Biden and Putin scheduled for tomorrow, only three weeks since their last call in which Biden threatened sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine. “Since then we've only even actually heard more demands from Putin, including that he wants a commitment that the US will not supply advanced weaponry to Ukraine,” says Memoli. The goal of the call appears to be “to see if there is any potential sort of common ground here to avoid a further escalation on Russia’s part.”Dec. 29, 2021.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
cheddar.com

Biden, Putin to Hold Conversation on Rising Tension Between Russia, Ukraine

President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladmir Putin are expected to have another conversation surrounding escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Ariel Cohen, senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, joined Cheddar's Ken Buffa to discuss the ongoing tensions and why Putin's request for a conversation with Biden comes now. "This is very serious. This is the worst security crisis we had since the collapse of the Soviet Union," Cohen told Cheddar.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy