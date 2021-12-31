New Mexico sees test shortage as coronavirus cases top 2,000

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico was running short of at-home rapid tests Thursday to detect COVID-19 infections as the state struggles with the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The state’s supply of free at-home was overstretched, according to according to Vault Health, which runs the state’s contract. The announcement came hours after Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham wrote that residents could “order a testing kit today.”

By afternoon “all available tests have been shipped” for New Mexico, according to a message on the provider’s website. The company is offering paid testing instead.

The state reported an additional 2,209 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the number of cases confirmed by testing since the pandemic began in early 2020 to 350,043. The number is lower than the record of 2,992 one day last year, and also lower than late last month.

State health officials also reported 26 additional deaths, bringing the total to 5,855.

New Mexico hospitals were treating 514 people for COVID-19.