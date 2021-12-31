5 years after fiery Loop 202 collision, DPS trooper and crash victim reunite

DPS is remembering a fallen Trooper today. On this date in 1958, 45-year old Louis Cochran was killed. Cochran was killed while stopped along Highway-80, east of Dateland. His patrol car was struck from behind by a vehicle whose driver was under the influence, causing the patrol car to burst into flames. It was the first death in the 25-year history of the Arizona Highway Patrol.

