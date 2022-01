President Joe Biden in his speech Tuesday night about COVID-19 Omicron variant will specifically mention help for New Hampshire as a mask advisory is issued in Massachusetts. The "Winter Surge" spike in cases has been affecting New Hampshire and New England even before the Omicron variant became known. While the new variant has become the dominant variant around the country accounting for 73% of the cases the Delta variant is still responsible for most of the cases in New England at 62%, according to the CDC.

MAINE STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO