Crime Watch — Vol. 12, No. 50

These photos, sent to WSB anonymously, were circulated among Lafayette Elementary staff after burglar(s) vandalized the school over the long holiday weekend. We confirmed the burglary today with Seattle Police and obtained the report narrative. Police were called Sunday morning and were told it happened sometime between Thursday and Sunday. The school custodian discovered the damage and showed it to officers, who described it as “a lot of vandalism … open cartons of milk spilled on the floor, food strewn all over the floor, and someone had thrown paint all over the room.” These photos and others show damage in multiple areas inside the school.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 8 DAYS AGO