Public Safety

Crime Watch — Vol. 12, No. 50

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 5 days ago

Dec. 16 – 6:15 p.m. 5100 Block, Bryan St....

lakewood.bubblelife.com

Kingsport Times-News

Watch now: Meth Mountain - Day Three: Crime & Punishment

KINGSPORT — Of the crimes that pass through the Sullivan County court system, 90% are related to drugs. Someone is either buying or selling illegal narcotics, stealing drugs from a business or home, committing burglaries or robberies to get money to buy drugs, or physically attacking someone while on or because of drugs.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: School break-in leaves ‘a lot of vandalism’

These photos, sent to WSB anonymously, were circulated among Lafayette Elementary staff after burglar(s) vandalized the school over the long holiday weekend. We confirmed the burglary today with Seattle Police and obtained the report narrative. Police were called Sunday morning and were told it happened sometime between Thursday and Sunday. The school custodian discovered the damage and showed it to officers, who described it as “a lot of vandalism … open cartons of milk spilled on the floor, food strewn all over the floor, and someone had thrown paint all over the room.” These photos and others show damage in multiple areas inside the school.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen white S-10 pickup truck to watch for (update: found)

2:42 PM: No holiday for vehicle thieves. Karin sent the photo and report:. My friend is a hard-working gardener and this truck is critical to his work, plus all his tools were in the truck. My friend’s truck was stolen (last night) from 14th Ave SW and SW Webster St. Please keep your eyes open for this Chevy S-10, 2003 with extended cab.License #C90201L.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Watch
CBS Denver

DA Finds 3 Arapahoe County Deputies Justified In Deadly Shooting Of Lisa Garcia In September

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — The Office of the District Attorney 18th Judicial District released a report Tuesday that finds three Arapahoe County deputies justified in the deadly shooting of armed suspect Lisa Garcia in September 2021. (credit: CBS) Garcia was wanted by Denver Police Department on first-degree murder after she was accused of shooting and killing a relative in Denver. Three Arapahoe County deputies were determined to have all fired shots that struck Garcia when they responded to her in the 7500 block of E. Harvard Avenue at Ivy Crossing Apartments. She died at the scene, and the District Attorney determined found...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
The Independent

17 teenage girls allegedly drugged and molested by officials of two schools in Indian town

Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother of newborn found abandoned in park tracked down after eight-month search

The mother of a newborn baby found abandoned in a park has been tracked down after an almost eight-month search.The baby, who was named George by those looking after him in hospital, was discovered clothed and wrapped in a blanket by a dog walker at The Mounds in Kings Norton, Birmingham at 5.40pm on April 22.West Midlands Police on Monday said detectives had found the newborn’s mother after pursuing more than 1,000 lines of inquiry.The force in a statement thanked the public and media for their support in finding the mother, calling the response “overwhelming” and “instrumental” in their...
PUBLIC SAFETY
850wftl.com

Missing college student found in man’s basement

Authorities in Utah are reporting that they have located a college student who was reported missing earlier this month. 19-year-old Madelyn Allen was reported missing on December 13th after she failed to return home from a date with a man she’d met online. During their investigation, authorities were able...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Black America Web

‘Sit Down, Karen!’ FBI Investigating White Woman After Viral Video Shows Violent Mid-Flight Attack

A white woman who was shown on video harassing and attacking at least one passenger during a recent commercial airplane flight is reportedly being investigated by federal law enforcement officials. Patricia Cornwall was taken into custody last week after the plane landed in Atlanta in what is seemingly the latest example of a so-called “Karen” being brought to justice for flagrantly flouting the law.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Mexican actor gunned down at school while waiting for son

A Mexican actor was shot dead outside a sporting complex where she had gone to pick up her son earlier this week.Tania Mendoza, 42, was standing with other parents outside the sporting complex in Cuernavaca city to pick up her 11-year-old son on Tuesday when two armed men arrived on a motorbike.One of the men shot her multiple times before the two escaped, reported BBC News.Authorities have not yet made any arrests in the case though the police conducted searches after Mendoza’s killing. They have not ascertained a motive for the shooting either.Mendoza, who was also a singer, was kidnapped...
PUBLIC SAFETY
whdh.com

Third person charged in connection with Saugus man’s murder

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Chelsea woman is the third person charged in connection with the murder of a Saugus man, and the man’s brother says he wants to see justice served in the killing. Kiara Rosario, 26, pleaded not guilty to a charge of accessory after the fact...
SAUGUS, MA
BET

Rapper Lil Devin Shot And Killed At New Year’s Party

Rapper Lil Devin, born Devin Swain, was fatally shot at a New Year’s Party, according to WXIC. The outlet reports that police were called to the family home in Anderson, Indiana after masked men allegedly broke in and attacked Swain. The rapper was found with injuries to his chest.
ANDERSON, IN
CBS New York

Police: Biology Teacher Laura Russo Arrested For Allegedly Injecting Teen With COVID Vaccine, Though She’s Not Authorized To Do So

SEA CLIFF, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island woman who is not a medical worker and not authorized to administer vaccines was arrested after police say she gave a teenager what was believed to be a coronavirus shot in her living room. As CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported Monday, inside a landmark, Victorian-latticed 1882 Sea Cliff home, a 54-year-old biology teacher with no medical qualifications was arrested for allegedly inoculating a teenage without his parental permission. Family members of the accused, identified as Laura Parker Russo, declined comment, but her Sea Cliff neighbors expressed concern. “It would send panic to the public if there...
SEA CLIFF, NY
Gillette News Record

Crime stoppers

Crime Stoppers needs help in solving a burglary that occurred at 4T Pawn on Nov. 25. At about 10:45 p.m., a man broke a window and entered the store with a backpack and lead pipe. He left the store at about 10:46 p.m. when an alarm sounded. He left behind...
PUBLIC SAFETY
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
