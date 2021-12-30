Elle Realty coat drive benefits Center

The Coastal Bend Blood Center is ringing in the New Year with a massive blood drive in Portland and giving donors a chance to win some awesome post-Christmas goodies. The Coastal Bend Blood Center is inviting local residents to join its fifth annual Find The Hero In You Blood Drive at the Portland Walmart, 2000 U.S. Hwy 181. The drive will be Sunday, Jan. 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The blood center said it needs to collect more than 150 donations daily to supply the need blood products to 20 medical facilities within its 10 Coastal Bend area counties.

PORTLAND, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO