Elle Realty coat drive benefits Center

BARNESVILLE — Multiple entities pulled together to collect non-perishable items and monetary donations to help support those in need during the holiday season. More than 1,000 food items, along with $400, were donated this year to the Barnesville Thrift Store and Food Pantry during the Barnesville Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Holiday Food Drive. Jill Hissom, director of the chamber, said the food drive is a combined effort between the chamber, Barnesville Middle School Student Council, and Village Hardware and Rental, which offered the store location as a dropoff center for the items.
