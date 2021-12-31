ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Harris

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 3 days ago

Harris, Kevin July 6, 1957-December 25, 2021 Kevin Harris (64) passed away at his home in Menlo Park, California, on Christmas morning, surrounded by his wife and children. He was shocked by his recent diagnosis of late stage lung cancer, as he was otherwise healthy, a...

www.startribune.com

psychologytoday.com

Don’t Be Angry with Unvaccinated Friends and Family

If you are doing your part to end the pandemic, you may feel angry at others who are not vaccinated or do not wear masks. Being angry at individuals is not effective. Being angry won’t convince them to get vaccinated or correct misinformation. Instead, anger and action should be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Auto executive accused of hiring squad of marines to murder ex-mistress and her new boyfriend

A Texas automobile dealer is accused of hiring hitmen former soldiers to kill his mistress and her new boyfriend, who was trying to blackmail him.According to an unsealed federal indictment, four men are charged with conspiracy to commit kidnapping, kidnapping resulting in death, and carrying, brandishing, and discharging a weapon during a crime of violence.Erik Charles Maund, 46, of Austin, Texas, a partner in Maund Automotive Group, emailed Holly Williams, 33,  of Nashville, Tennessee, with whom he had a previous extra-marital relationship, about wanting to see her during an upcoming visit to the city in February 2020.After visiting her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Omicron is not more severe for children, despite rising hospitalizations

The latest coronavirus surge sweeping the United States, much of it driven by the highly contagious omicron variant, has produced a worrisome spike in hospitalizations among children, not to mention heightened anxiety among parents nationwide. Several states have reported increases of about 50% in pediatric admissions for COVID-19 in December....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Minneapolis Star Tribune

How scary is inflation?

For Americans under 50, inflation is little more than a theoretical concept. But for those of us born in the 1950s and 1960s, the inflation of the 1970s was a formative experience we'd rather not repeat. Inflation was as much a part of our childhood as COVID is for today's kids.
BUSINESS
TheWrap

When COVID Hits Home – the Cruelest Blow

My mom’s rapid decline shows you just how vicious this pandemic can be — and how damaging to the tissue of family relations. My mom died, alone, in a COVID ward, the day before New Year’s Eve. She was intubated, sedated and surrounded by machines. She should...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
syncopatedtimes.com

Harry Reser

Was born Harrison Franklin Reser on January 17, 1896, in Piqua, Ohio. Harry, a first cousin of the airplane-inventing Wright Brothers, demonstrated remarkable musical aptitude in early childhood. His first instrument was guitar, on which he performed from the age of eight. Having mastered guitar and having learned piano, violin,...
PIQUA, OH

